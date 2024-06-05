Christy Altomare, Joe Serafini & Darian Sanders To Star In LOVE BROADWAY 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three Broadway and musical theatre stars are coming together for a magical evening of musical theatre in Kentucky this August. On August 24th, Jessamine County Arts is hosting it's second annual, "LOVE, BROADWAY: A BENEFIT CONCERT" at the MoonDance Amphitheater in Lexington, KY. The concert will feature Christy Altomare, who is known for her roles in Anastasia, Mamma Mia and Carrie; Joe Serafini, who has appeared in Disney's High School Musical, The Musical, The Series; and Lexington native Darian Sanders, who is currently on the US National Tour of Disney's The Lion King as Simba.

The concert serves two purposes. First, it provides performance and coaching opportunities for local artists to collaborate and learn from industry professionals. Second, it raises funds to support visual and performing arts programming within Jessamine County Schools and Nicholasville, KY.

Under the direction of Austin Vahle, and produced by Amy Harrod, LOVE, BROADWAY 2024: A BENEFIT CONCERT will also feature an ensemble of local talent, including Kelli Jo Summers, Elena Guerra, Ron Wilbur, Ben Ingram, Abigayle Stokes, Lionel Morton, David Lin, Danielle Hendrix, Jaila Yeast, Jackson Greene, Matthew Winters, Riley Gibbs, and Haley O'Donnell .

LOVE, BROADWAY 2024 will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 7:30pm at the MoonDance Amphitheater in Lexington, Kentucky. Tickets can be purchased beginning June 10th at 10:00am by visiting: bit.ly/jcsbroadway24

