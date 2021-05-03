VIDEO: Kentucky Elementary School Student Goes Viral After Singing the National Anthem

A Kentucky elementary school student has gone viral after singing the National Anthem during the school's morning announcements, WHAS 11 reports.

DCorey Johnson, of Bates Elementary School, was asked to sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' by principal, Alicia Dunn. The school posted the video to their Facebook page and it spread.

"I never got to sing the National Anthem before but now they want me to sing at a baseball [game] and football [game] and at a school and everywhere, and I'm like, 'Oh, my Jesus!'" Johnson said.

Johnson's mother, Nakia, says he got his start singing in church and the Louisville Central Community Center.

"DCorey started off singing at St. Stephen Baptist Church, he was a little bitty thing and he'd hum along to the song and he would raise his hand and praise the Lord," Nakia said. "So, we ended up putting him in the choir when he was four-years-old. I knew the little boy was gifted then."

Johnson's dreams for the future? The Broadway stage.

"My dream and goal is to be famous and on Broadway and showing people who I really am," he said.

