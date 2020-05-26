VIDEO: Arthur Murray Dance Centers Adapt to 'No-Touch' Instruction

WKYT has reported that Arthur Murray Dance Centers are adapting to 'no-touch' dance instruction during the health crisis.

"There are lessons where you are 6 foot apart, or [using] pole, or a cane with your partner, and you're dancing having fun, but you have a socially safe distance," Hunter Lisle, the owner of Arthur Murray Dance Centers in Lexington says. "If you're holding on to somebody, you get used to that, so what happens is you forget you can move in space by yourself."

Check out the video below!


