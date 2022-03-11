The Liminal Playhouse Presents HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE by Sarah Ruhl

Artistic Director Tony Prince and Producing Director Richard McGrew have announced the opening of "How to Transcend a Happy Marriage" by Sarah Ruhl on March 24.

Are the conventions and boundaries of traditional marriage conducive to the highest level of intimacy and happiness people are capable of? Four middle-aged longtime friends find themselves facing this question when they meet Pip, a polyamorous woman in her twenties, who can dance and sing and slaughter animals.

Director Tony Prince calls this play "magical, funny, sexy and moving."

The cast features Susan Linville as George, Gerry Rose as Paul, Heather Green as Jane, Scott Davis as Michael, Megan Adair as Pip, Neil Brewer as David, Spencer Korcz as Freddie and Nick Schaffner as Jenna.



The design team consists of Scenic Designer Karl Anderson, Lighting Designer Lindsay Krupski, Costume Coordinator Tony Prince and Sound Designer Richard McGrew.

Showtimes are March 24, 25, 26 and 31 at 7:30 p.m., March 27 at 2:00 p.m., April 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m and April 3 at 2:00 p.m.

All performances will be at The Henry Clay Theatre, 604 South Third Street, Louisville, Ky.