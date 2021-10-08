The Liminal Playhouse Announces The Opening Of THE HOUSEGUESTS

Artistic Director Tony Prince and Producing Director Richard McGrew have announced the opening of The Liminal Playhouse's latest show - "The Houseguests" by Harry Kondoleon. Originally scheduled for late spring of 2020, "The Houseguests" is finally coming to the stage with the original cast and designers.

In this dark comedy directed by Prince, Vera (Vanessa Hutchison) and John (Keith McGill) are "welcoming" Manny (Ryan Lash) and Gale (Jay Padilla-Hayter) into their home as houseguests, but this will be a visit far from what anyone could ever expect. The Village Voice described the play's 1993 debut as "horrific, postmodern high comedy."

The design team consists of scenic designer Scott Davis, lighting designer Lindsay Krupski, costume coordinator Tony Prince and sound designer Richard McGrew.

Prince says, "We are very pleased to finally be able to present the Louisville premiere of this timely and rarely produced play."

Showtimes are October 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and October 17 and 24 at 2:00 p.m.

All performances will be at The Henry Clay Theatre, 604 South Third Street, Louisville, KY.

Tickets are $22 day of show and are available for $20 in advance at TheLiminalPlayhouse.org or (502) 553-8056.

