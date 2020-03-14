The Kentucky Center to Close for 30 Days

In an abundance of caution and in setting the example for social distancing in managing COVID-19, the decision has been made to temporarily close The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts for a period of 30 days, March 14-April 12, 2020.

This decision was made in conjunction with The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts and the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet in consultation with the Governor's Office as part of the Commonwealth's ongoing effort to ensure the health and wellness of the public as Kentucky fights aggressively to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The safety of our patrons is our primary concern," said Kentucky Performing Arts President and CEO Kim Baker. "This is a difficult time for everyone, and we believe this action is in the best interest of our community as we work together to keep our friends, families, neighbors and artists safe. We will continue to follow guidance from state and local health officials to help ensure the well-being of our patrons and staff."

The most updated information on rescheduled and canceled performances can be found at KentuckyPerformingArts.org. In the case of cancelation, all ticket holders will be issued refunds. In the cases of rescheduling, all tickets will be honored for the new date.

We appreciate your understanding and support during this challenging time and will keep you updated as new information becomes available. For more information on COVID-19, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You