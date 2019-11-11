The Kentucky Center presents Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 8 p.m at The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater, 501 W. Main St.

Tickets start at $25. Kentucky Center members call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Standard tickets are available by calling (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777 and

in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility option we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Jana Rae Kramer is a country music singer and actress, best known for her role as Alex Dupre on the television series "One Tree Hill." After leaving the show, Kramer began her music career in 2012 and has released two albums: "Jana Kramer" and "Thirty One."

Kramer is married to Mike Caussin, who is a former tight end for the Washington Redskins. After retiring from professional football in 2014, Kramer and Caussin got married and welcomed their daughter, Jolie Rae Caussin, in 2016.

Kramer's popular podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin," is an inside look into their personal lives in Nashville, Tennessee. In weekly interviews with other celebrities, Kramer and Caussin navigate the difficult and comical parts of married life, career and family.





