The Kentucky Center Dedicates MeX Theatre Season To Late Arts Leader Kathi Ellis

The Kentucky Center is dedicating the 2019-2020 season of the MeX Theater to the late Kathi Ellis, a theater director and longtime Louisville arts advocate who passed away in July. Ellis was founder and co-director of the Looking for Lilith Theater Company, which performed numerous shows in the MeX Theatre.

A champion of the arts, arts education and theater, Ellis was well-known within Louisville's vast arts community. Throughout her career, she worked with many of the region's most iconic arts organizations, including The Kentucky Shakespeare Festival, Kentucky Alliance for Arts Education, The Pleiades Theatre Company and more.

In addition to dedicating the MeX Theater 2019-2020 season to Ellis, The Kentucky Center plans to keep one of the theatre seats empty in her honor for every performance - a reference to the last play she directed in June 2019, "Note" by Eli Keel, in which she and the set director designated an empty chair in the seating area to represent a key character who had died. The audience seat will include a plaque commemorating Ellis.

"Kathi was a trailblazer in the local theater community," said Kim Baker, president and CEO of The Kentucky Center. "Her passion for the arts and her impact will be felt for many years to come. She truly gave her life to the theater - and now it is time for us to recognize her contributions."

Ellis was well-known for creating ensemble casts for shows in Louisville, assembling performers, designers, writers, directors and more to create a family of artists dedicated to the pursuit of creating art.

Upcoming MeX performances include The Chicken Coop Theatre Company's presentation of The Mystery of Irma Vep, Sept. 27 - Oct. 6 and Grey Gardens: The Musical April 3 - 12. Also, Eve Theatre Company presents 20th Century Blues Oct. 24 - Nov. 3. In addition, Looking for Lilith will present two shows at the MeX Theatre this upcoming season, including a piece of work that is yet to be determined for March 14-24 - and will be selected to honor Ellis' legacy and spirit. They will also present The Kentucky Suffrage Project (Working Title) August 20-30, 2020.

The mission of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts is to build lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, The Center, along with the other agencies, seek to preserve and promote the history, heritage and arts of the Commonwealth.





