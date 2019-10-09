The Kentucky Center And LEO Weekly-A Little Off Center Present CIRQUELOUIS: THE CIRCUS SHOW

CirqueLouis: The Circus Show comes to The Kentucky Center Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $20. Kentucky Center members call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Standard tickets are available by calling (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777 and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility option we offer to enhance your performance experience.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You