The Kentucky Center And Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble Present Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Kentucky Center presents Complexions Contemporary Ballet on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 8 p.m. at The Brown Theatre, 315 W Broadway.

Tickets start at $20. Kentucky Center members can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckycenter.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.





