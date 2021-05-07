The Carnegie Presents I GOT RHYTHM

The Carnegie is set to tap - pun intended - into one of the most exuberant forms of dance when its latest production takes the stage.

Some of the greatest songs in American music will provide the soundtrack to I GOT RHYTHM, playing Friday through Sundays between May 21-May 30, 2021 at the new Covington Plaza (144 Madison Ave, Covington KY 41011). Featuring music from the likes of Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin and George Gershwin among others, the high-energy, family-friendly production is appropriate for all ages and lovers of dance alike.

"I GOT RHYTHM will transport guests to the golden age of tap. It is the root of many modern styles of dance, which is why it's legacy deserves celebrating," said Maggie Perrino, Theater Director for The Carnegie. "Add in songs like Puttin' on the Ritz, This Joint is Jumpin', and There's No Business Like Show Business, plus a cast of dynamite performers, and you've got an evening of entertainment sure to tap your troubles away.

There will be 10 performances total- May 21-23, 28-30 with 5 shows each weekend- Friday night at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7pm, Sunday at 2pm, and 7pm. Tickets to I GOT RHYTHM range from $15-$25 per person and can be purchased through The Carnegie Box Office, open Tuesday-Friday noon to 5 p.m., in person or by phone at (859) 957-1940 or online at www.thecarnegie.com. Run time for the show is 75 minutes with no intermission.