THUNDER At The Kentucky Center Returns

The event is set for Saturday, April 22, 2023, doors open at 2:00 p.m.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Thunder at The Kentucky Center returns! Enjoy the excitement and spectacle of Thunder Over Louisville from the comfort of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

WHERE: The Kentucky Center - 501 W Main Street

COST: Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children (12 and younger). Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 10 at noon and can be purchased at kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Make The Kentucky Center your home base for the day while you take in all the action. In addition to incredible views from all three levels of The Kentucky Center building, live entertainment by Redline Performing Arts and Juggernaut Jug Band, families will appreciate convenient access to The Center's restrooms, activities for the kids, ample outdoor viewing space on the Belvedere, and food service and concessions without waiting in long lines. There will be multiple bars available where adults can enjoy a variety of beer, wine options, and specialty cocktails.

Pegasus Pins will give attendees access to the outdoor vendor area, also located on the Belvedere. Pegasus Pins can be purchased through KPA in advance with ticket purchase or at the box office during the event. Pegasus Pins are $7 in advance.

The Kentucky Center Parking Garage will open at 9:00 a.m. Prepaid parking can be purchased in advance here for $21 + app fees. Parking the day-of the event will be first come, first served and cost $20.

For more information regarding entry instructions, prohibited items and more, visit kentuckyperformingarts.org.




