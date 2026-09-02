BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS & More Set for SKYPAC's 2026-27 Broadway Series
The Bowling Green season will also feature Misery, Disney's The Little Mermaid and The Best Gift: A Christmas Carol Musical.
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center has announced its 2026-27 Broadway Series, featuring five productions ranging from national touring musicals to new stagings from Ramsey Theatre Company.
The season will open in September with the national tour of Beetlejuice, followed by The Best Gift: A Christmas Carol Musical, Waitress, Misery and Disney's The Little Mermaid.
Beetlejuice
Wednesday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. CST
The national tour of Beetlejuice will kick off SKYPAC's Broadway Series. Based on Tim Burton's film, the musical brings the strange and unusual world of the title character to the stage.
The Best Gift: A Christmas Carol Musical
Saturday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. CST
Sunday, December 6 at 3 p.m. CST
Ramsey Theatre Company will bring holiday storytelling to the season with The Best Gift: A Christmas Carol Musical.
Waitress
Tuesday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m. CST
The national tour of Waitress will arrive at SKYPAC in February. The musical follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker searching for a way to change the course of her life.
Misery
Friday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. CST
Saturday, March 20 at 3 p.m. CST
Ramsey Theatre Company will present Misery, based on Stephen King's novel, as the season continues in March.
Disney's The Little Mermaid
Saturday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. CST
Sunday, June 27 at 3 p.m. CST
Ramsey Theatre Company will close out the Broadway Series with Disney's The Little Mermaid in June.
Tickets and Subscriptions
Broadway Series subscription packages offer a 12% savings compared to individual show prices and include guaranteed seating for the entire season. Single tickets are also on sale for all five productions.
Tickets and subscriptions are available by phone at (270) 904-1880, in person at the SKYPAC Ticket Office at 601 College Street in Bowling Green, Kentucky, or through SKYPAC's website.
About Ramsey Theatre Company
Ramsey Theatre Company was formed through a gift from Robert P. Ramsey to produce professional-level musical theatre for the BRADD region. The Rita and Jim Scott Concert Hall at SKYPAC serves as its primary home, with Orchestra Kentucky providing live accompaniment for its productions.
About SKYPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center is an arts and entertainment venue in downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky. Home to Ramsey Theatre Company, Orchestra Kentucky and BG OnStage, SKYPAC presents Broadway shows, concerts, educational programs and original theatrical productions.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
|
Heartbreak Hotel
Derby Dinner Playhouse (8/12-9/27) PHOTOS
|
Footloose
Woodford Theatre (9/18-10/04)
|
97.5 WAMZ Acoustic Jam
The Louisville Palace (12/09-12/09)
|
Disney's The Little Mermaid
Ramsey Theatre Company (6/26-6/27)
|
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Nell Campbell
The Louisville Palace (10/03-10/03)
|
Misery
Ramsey Theatre Company (3/19-3/20)
|
CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
The Carnegie (10/23-11/01)
|
Leanne Morgan
KFC Yum! Center (11/20-11/20)
|
The Best Gift: A Christmas Carol Musical
Ramsey Theatre Company (12/05-12/06)
|
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Paramount Arts Center (11/04-11/04) VIDEOS