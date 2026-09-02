BEETLEJUICE, WAITRESS & More Set for SKYPAC's 2026-27 Broadway Series

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Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center has announced its 2026-27 Broadway Series, featuring five productions ranging from national touring musicals to new stagings from Ramsey Theatre Company.

The season will open in September with the national tour of Beetlejuice, followed by The Best Gift: A Christmas Carol Musical, Waitress, Misery and Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Beetlejuice

Wednesday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. CST

The national tour of Beetlejuice will kick off SKYPAC's Broadway Series. Based on Tim Burton's film, the musical brings the strange and unusual world of the title character to the stage.

The Best Gift: A Christmas Carol Musical

Saturday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. CST

Sunday, December 6 at 3 p.m. CST

Ramsey Theatre Company will bring holiday storytelling to the season with The Best Gift: A Christmas Carol Musical.

Waitress

Tuesday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m. CST

The national tour of Waitress will arrive at SKYPAC in February. The musical follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker searching for a way to change the course of her life.

Misery

Friday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. CST

Saturday, March 20 at 3 p.m. CST

Ramsey Theatre Company will present Misery, based on Stephen King's novel, as the season continues in March.

Disney's The Little Mermaid

Saturday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. CST

Sunday, June 27 at 3 p.m. CST

Ramsey Theatre Company will close out the Broadway Series with Disney's The Little Mermaid in June.

Tickets and Subscriptions

Broadway Series subscription packages offer a 12% savings compared to individual show prices and include guaranteed seating for the entire season. Single tickets are also on sale for all five productions.

Tickets and subscriptions are available by phone at (270) 904-1880, in person at the SKYPAC Ticket Office at 601 College Street in Bowling Green, Kentucky, or through SKYPAC's website.

About Ramsey Theatre Company

Ramsey Theatre Company was formed through a gift from Robert P. Ramsey to produce professional-level musical theatre for the BRADD region. The Rita and Jim Scott Concert Hall at SKYPAC serves as its primary home, with Orchestra Kentucky providing live accompaniment for its productions.

About SKYPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center is an arts and entertainment venue in downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky. Home to Ramsey Theatre Company, Orchestra Kentucky and BG OnStage, SKYPAC presents Broadway shows, concerts, educational programs and original theatrical productions.

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