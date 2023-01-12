Sunday's Keepers Of The Dream Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Through The Arts

The long running Keepers of the Dream: A Community Arts Celebration of Dr. King's Vision will include performances by the River City Drum Corp, Keen Dance, The Real Young Prodigys, Redline Performing Arts, Lance Newman, Brandon Harrison, Miya Ford, Robin Garner, Tytianna Ringstaff, Erica Goodman, Jocelyn Owens, Derion Johnson, Koree Jackson and more.

The program will highlight a theatrical historic journey of Dr. King's Dream leaning on the youth/future to uphold the vision. This event is for all ages.

Mayor Craig Greenberg will present The Freedom Award, sponsored by Republic Bank, to Ulysses L. Bridgeman Jr., owner and chief executive officer of Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, LLC, and Dawne Gee, WAVE 3 News Anchor. First presented in 1988, The Freedom Award recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, racial equality and civic activism.

ArtsReach is made possible with support from Louisville Metro Government, The Norton Foundation, and the Kentucky Performing Arts Foundation with additional support provided by private donors.

There will be a preshow performance 4:00pm-4:45pm by Erica Denise in The Kentucky Center Lobby

Post show performance from River City Drum Corp's Drumline

*This event will offer FREE parking in The Kentucky Center Garage.

RUNNING TIME: 2 hours

ACCESS SERVICES: Accessible Seating and Assistive Listening Service