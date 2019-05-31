SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN Kicks Off TheatreFest! 2019

TheatreFest! the summer theatre at Lindsey Wilson College, 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, KY, will present the gospel musical Smoke on the Mountain May 30, June 2, 6, 9, 13, 14, 15, & 16.

The play - which is directed by Artistic Director of TheatreFest!, Robert Brock with music direction by Associate Artistic Director, Jeremy Cloyd - will be performed at 7pmCT on May 30, June 6, 13, 14, 15 and at 2pmCT on June 2, 9, & 16 in V.P. Henry Auditorium.

Smoke on the Mountain takes place on a Saturday night in June 1938 in the sanctuary of the Mount Pleasant Church in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina. The Sanders Family Singers are performing for the first time after a five-year hiatus from the gospel-singing circuit. The family of six have more than their share of testimonials to share with audiences from any background.

"For anyone that grew up in the South, the music in this play is like going home," Cloyd says.

The show mixes both traditional gospel music with testimonials from the characters to create the feeling of an actual church service and is unlike any other theatre experience in the area.

Cloyd also says that the play is about "having a commitment to family and to the glory of life" and that this commitment is what makes the play a unique experience for audiences.

"I'm sure the lovable characters and beautiful music will resonate with the people in South Central Kentucky." Says Brock.

Audiences will be familiar with the show's cast as well. The play features familiar faces such as Kelvin Bailey, Hannah Peck, Renee Daffron, Sydney Shearer, and Sharon Archey who are all from the Columbia/Russell Springs area.

For tickets contact Robert Brock at brockr@lindsey.edu or call 270-384-8044.

Directed by Artistic Director of TheatreFest!, Robert Brock with music direction by Associate Artistic Director of TheatreFest!, Jeremy Cloyd, with Kelvin Bailey of Columbia, Renee Daffron of Jamestown, KY, Sydney Shearer of Columbia, Tyler Harting of Monticello, Sharon Archey of Columbia, Hannah Peck of Columbia, and Thomas Alvey of Brownsville, KY.





