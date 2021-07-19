Rickey Smiley to Perform at Louisville's Brown Theatre

RICKEY SMILEY announced he will be performing at Louisville's Brown Theatre on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 7PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 23rd at 10:00am. Tickets are available at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

About Rickey Smiley:

Comedy legend and entertainment mogul Rickey Smiley is a television host, actor and top rated nationally syndicated radio personality, and has become one of the entertainment industry's most celebrated performers. In 2018, he joined the Martin Lawrence LIT AF nationwide tour as well as the Mike Epps Platinum Comedy Tour, and in 2019 was featured in Mike Epps' Funny As Ish Comedy Tour. In 2020, he was once more featured on Martin Lawrence's LIT AF nationwide tour, and will be again when it resumes in Spring 2021. He co-hosted the Black Music Honors for the third time and is being brought back as the permanent host. In 2017, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) recognized Rickey's excellence in broadcasting and awarded him the Marconi Award for Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year. He was nominated again in 2019 and also served as the host of the show. His memoir Stand by Your Truth And Then Run for Your Life was released to critical acclaim by Gallery Books in 2018.

During the COVID crisis, Rickey starred in Fox Soul TV's "Quarantine Cook-Off" as a guest host, injecting his signature humor (and remarkable cooking skills) straight into the homes of millions of Americans.

Starting January 2020, the hilarious and popular Rickey Smiley Morning Show took over a new and expanded radio audience when industry favorite Tom Joyner retired his groundbreaking morning show.

Rickey is known for having made millions laugh for nearly 30 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top- rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few "clean" comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians.

At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as "Mrs. Bernice Jenkins," "Lil' Daryl," "Joe Willie" and "Beauford." In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). He started his career at the Stardome Comedy Club and now hosts Karaoke there every Monday. The club sold out every week for over a year until March 2020 and Karaoke at the Stardome has become the place to be in Birmingham to see Rickey host this incredibly fun evening.

Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, "Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6." Smiley has hosted BET's "Open Casket Sharp" and "Comic View," and has appeared on "Showtime At The Apollo," "Uptown Comedy Club," HBO's "Def Comedy Jam" and "Snaps." In addition to being featured on DISH NATION, his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 60+ markets.

Rickey joined forces with Radio One owned television network, TV One, as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, "Rickey Smiley For Real." Now in its 5th season, the series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father of four.

In addition to comedy, Rickey is a connoisseur in the kitchen, and his skills in both arenas are featured in TV One's new digital comedy series "Cooking up Comedy." He keeps audiences laughing while he presents fresh takes on his favorite mouth-watering recipes.

Continuing to grow his fan base, Rickey's arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including "All About the Benjamins" and "Friday After Next," along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy "Baggage Claim."

Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery. He is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity.

About Outback Presents

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. From their home base in Nashville, TN, Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours and festivals across North America and connecting their diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com.