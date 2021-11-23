Production Simple to Present Hippie Sabotage with Daisy Guttridge

Hippie Sabotage is a Sacramento born, LA based production duo made up of brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer. The duo got their start as bedroom producers in middle school after obsessing over the music used in their favorite skateboarding videos.

In 2014, Hippie Sabotage skyrocketed to number one on Billboard's Next Big Sound chart after releasing their remix of Tove Lo's "Habits (Stay High)" and have since surpassed over one billion Spotify streams. In 2019, Hippie Sabotage performed at festivals like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo Music Festival, Austin City Limits, Made In America, Day N Vegas, Bumbershoot, Electric Forest, Corona Capital, Splash House and more.

Their sound is rooted in electronic music, but it takes cues from hip hop, psych rock and chill wave, all pulled together by Jeff's guitar skills and Kevin's explosive personality on stage.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Hippie Sabotage with Daisy Guttridge

WHEN: Sunday, February 6, 2022, 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Old Forester's Paristown Hall - 724 Brent Street

COST: Tickets start at $25

PRESENTED BY: Production Simple

