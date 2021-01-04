Playhouse in the Park Announces Lineup of 2021 Workshops

Since Playhouse in the Park is still unable to return to the stage, the company has launched a series of workshops for winter 2021 so theatre lovers can hone up their theatre skills and be ready to take back the stage with full force!

There is a variety of workshops from playwriting to production and some, just for fun!

Check out the full lineup below and learn more at https://www.playhousemurray.org/workshops-2021.

MONOLOGUE MAGIC

This class will teach you the dos and don'ts of finding and preparing a good audition monologue. Each student will leave with one rehearsed monologue ready to use at the their next audition!

When: January 16, 23, 30 at 11:00-12:30pm

Where: Virtual

Ages: Teens (13-18)

Cost: $40

Instructor(s): Tessa Northcutt

IT'S NOT ME; IT'S YOU - An Acting Class

Take the pressure off yourself and put it on the other person. Every character in a story wants something, and usually it's the other person on stage with you who can help you or hinder you. In this acting class, students will "get up on their feet" and work through exercises and activities to learn how to put the focus on their acting partners by playing objectives and fighting through obstacles.

Instructor: Brandon Thomsen

Brandon Thomsen, a native of Watertown, WI, was first bitten by the theatre bug while in kindergarten, after seeing a community theatre production of The Wizard of Oz. He attended Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee from which he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre. He has gone on to a career in theatre, acting, directing and teaching. Brandon joined the family of Quincy Community Theatre in June 2006 as the Director of Student Theatre, and in 2014 he was appointed QCT's Artistic Director. "It is inspiring to know that the work of a community theatre may cause someone from the next generation to fall in love with the performing arts, just as it did to me."

TEENAGERS

When: Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, 4-6 pm

Where: Playhouse - In person (20 max)

Ages: 13-17

Cost: $25

ADULTS

When: Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, 6:30-8:30 pm

Where: Playhouse - In person (20 max)

Ages: Adult (18+)

Cost: $25

ACTING THE SONG

Having a beautiful voice and strong vocal technique are wonderful, but moving an audience means acting the song! In this class, students will receive techniques in approaching a song as a personal and specific piece of theatre. Students who wish to receive feedback on a song performance in class should bring a memorized piece with sheet music for the piano accompanist.

Instructor: Brandon Thomsen (see bio above)

TEENAGERS

When: Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, 10am-12

Where: In person (20 max)

Ages: 13-17

Cost: $25

Instructor(s):Brandon Thomsen

ADULTS

When: Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, 2-4pm

Where: In person (20 max)

Ages: Adult (18+)

Cost: $25

Instructor(s):Brandon Thomsen

HAMJAM 2021 (kids)

Don't throw away your SHOT to be in the (ZOOM) room where it happens. Join Playhouse in the Park as we present HAMJAM 2021. Lots of colonial-themed and Hamilton-based activities, crafts, and games. It promises to be the best possible way to wind up your holiday break!

When:

Week of January 25-29, 2021 for 8-12 yrs

Week of February 1-5, 2021 for 13-17 yrs

ZOOM times are 4-6pm

Where: VIRTUAL via ZOOM

Ages: 8-12; 13-17

Cost: $75

Instructors:Lisa Cope, Justin Cunningham, Jax Richardson

HAMJAM AFTER DARK 2021 (adults)

Join us in the ZOOM Room Where it Happens! You won't want to miss these lively Hamilton Discussion groups. There also will be some terrific projects and a weekly themed beverage. Come spend some time with Alexander and all of the gang!

When: FEBRUARY 4, 11, 18, 25 (Thursday nights 6-8:30pm)

Where: VIRTUAL via ZOOM

Ages: Adult (18+)

Cost: $75

Instructors:Lisa Cope, Justin Cunningham

INTRO TO COMEDY SKETCH WRITING

Want to know the difference between a "skit" and a "sketch"? Ever thought about writing for SNL? Please join us for this 8 week course that will cover material generation techniques, proper sketch formatting, and an introduction to sketch genres. Each week will include a writing assignment that will be shared and workshopped with the class. Come ready to laugh!

When: February, weekly for 8 weeks

Where: Virtual

Ages: Adults (18+)

Cost: $50

Instructor(s): Nancy Fast

THEATRE MAKEUP

Face off in this virtual makeup camp! Each day you will explore the wonderful world of theatrical makeup. Learn how to create fantasy characters, old age, villains, animals, and some gory wounds! Your camp box will contain your very own professional makeup kit!

When: TBD

Where: TBD

Ages: Adult

Cost: $75

Instructor(s): TBD

When: TBD

Where: TBD

Ages: Kids

Cost: $75

Instructor(s): TBD

JAZZY CATS THEATRE CLASS

An opportunity to see a theater creation from the inside out, this class will conclude with a min production entirely put on by by the students! Each responsibility from acting to costuming and prop creation will rest in the hands of the next generations' theater leaders!

When: February 22-27 (Mon-Saturday), time TBD

Where: In person (2O max)

Ages: 6-12

Cost: $40

Instructor(s): Cierra Heldenbrand

FROM MAIN STREET TO BROADWAY: Writing the 10-Minute Play

Whether your ambition is to write one-acts or full-length plays, this 6-week, hands-on workshop challenges participants to begin with a question, any question, and then flesh out the other essentials to create a 10-minute play. Weekly assignments will focus on a specific aspect of playwriting -- character, setting, dialog, conflict, plot. Participants will be encouraged to get creative, take risks, and use action to add depth. The groups will share their works-in-progress as they explore the give-and-take of playwriting to figure out what works and how the audience responds. The last session will be devoted to reading excerpts of the completed drafts.

Constance Alexander, award-winning poet and playwright, founding member of West Kentucky Playwrights Festival, and recipient of grants and awards for her creative work from Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Foundation for Women, Robert Wood Johnson and Benton Foundations, Ragdale Foundation, the Pilgrim Project, among others. Her works have been published and produced throughout the U.S. and at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. Her spoken word opera, The Way Home, was recently published by Finishing line Press.

When: Feb. 7 - March 14, Sun. afternoons 2-3:30pm

Where: Virtual

Ages: 16-Adult (12 max)

Cost: $50

Instructor(s):Constance Alexander

BEHIND THE SCENES

Many times, the "real show" is what's going on behind the scenes of any production! In this weekend workshop, you will get an overview of the areas that are a part of getting a show to the stage and keeping it there: stage management, costuming, props, sound, lighting, set design and building, and set decoration. Lots of hands-on opportunities!

When: Friday, Feb. 12, 6-9pm, Saturday, Feb. 13, 10am-4pm.

Where: HYBRID (both virtual and In Person)

Ages: 13-ADULT (20 max)

Cost: $35

Instructor(s): Lynn Melton, Diana Mishica, Amber Smith, Nancy Dycus, Marci Jo Gardner-Edmonds, Jeremy Bell, Donald Fleming, Dan Fleming, Bridget Poor

IMPROV DROP-IN FOR ADULTS

Once a week join us online for a fun-filled hour of improv exercises and games. We'll get our hearts pumping and imaginations jumping. Learn how to let go of inhibition as well as treat you fellow improvisers like artist and poets.

When: March, tbd

Where: Virtual

Ages: Adult

Cost: $25

Instructor(s): Nancy Fast

COSTUMING 101

Have you ever wanted to help costume a show at the Playhouse? Well now you can without the pressure. Learn the design process and other costuming essentials with this class. Every class you'll learn a step fo the process and do fun activities to go along with it! No stitching or sewing experience required.

When: March 15 start, weekly for 7 weeks

Where: In Person

Ages: 16-Adult

Cost: $60

Instructor(s): Davin Belt

MUSIC LITERACY CLASS

This short workshop will create an understanding of the foundations of reading music. It will equip participants with basic knowledge of three rudimentary components of music's construction: pitch, rhythm, and musicality. i??i??

When: March, 1x per week, for 4 weeks, tbd

Where: In Person (20 max)

Ages: Adult

Cost: $25

Instructor(s): Cierra Heldenbrand

PLAYHOUSE CHOIR

This experience will develop an appreciation for being part of a group making music together, as well as improve your lifelong singing abilities through group vocal coaching techniques.

When: March, 2x week for 6 weeks, tbd

Where: In Person (20 max)

Ages: All Ages

Cost: $35 (inquire for family discount)

Instructor(s): Cierra Heldenbrand