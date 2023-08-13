Photos: First Look at ACT Louisville and Pandora Productions' Regional Premiere of THE PROM

ACT Louisville and Pandora Productions are currently presenting the regional premiere of The Prom through August 26th.

Four fading Broadway Stars are in desperate need of a new stage. When they hear that trouble is brewing for a small-town Indiana prom — and press is involved — they put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow — but when one student wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. The Prom won the 2019 Drama Desk Winner For Outstanding Musical and was also nominated for 7 Tony Awards.

Now is your chance to relive Prom Night as you always wanted it to be. In the spirit of the show, attendees are encouraged to dress in their most authentic Prom attire. Each performance at The Henry Clay Theatre August 11 - 26 will include a community Prom experience complete with refreshments for sale, photo opportunities, and a Prom royalty selection, along with dancing before the show and at intermission.

About ACT Louisville Productions:

ACT Louisville Productions is a performing arts company that uses the vehicle of stage productions, intensive camps, and workshops as a way to elevate arts training in the community and to promote inclusion and access for young performers. ALP provides summer training intensives and will mount two professional productions per year at the Iroquois Amphitheater. Visit Click Here to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, audition notices, and educational opportunities.

About Pandora Productions:

For over 25 years, Pandora Productions has been the only theatre company in the Louisville Metro area and most of Kentucky exclusively dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ communities.

Pandora Productions has been telling the stories of the LGBTQ+ community for over 25 years. Born from a small, crazy idea of three artists who wanted to create a musical based on the myth of Pandora, the company has grown to be a shining star in the Louisville arts firmament. Performing a 5 show mainstage season in the Henry Clay Theatre, the company presents bold, cutting-edge, award-winning musicals, dramas and comedies as well as hosted two national new play competitions. The company celebrates local, regional, and national playwrights writing on LGBTQ+ themes with our PlayDates with Pandora series and brand-new Intersections project. Under the leadership of the company’s longtime Producing Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury, the company has enjoyed fast growth, artistic achievement, and prominence in Louisville and nationally.

To learn more about Pandora Productions, please visit www.pandoraprods.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pandoraproductions and Instagram at @pandoraprods.

Photo Credit: Bill Brymer Photography