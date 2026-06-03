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Photos: First Look Inside The Lexington Workshop Of BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL

Reilly Richardson and McKinley Harper star in the Cavan Hendron musical at Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.

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You can now get a first look at the cast of BORDEN: A New Musical in character ahead of the production's run at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center as part of the Voices HEaRd Festival. See Reilly Richardson as Emma Borden and McKinley Harper as Lizzie Borden.

The musical's upcoming workshop presentation will take place June 11–13, 2026, at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center as part of the Voices HEaRd Festival.

Created by Cavan Hendron, BORDEN is a new musical that explores the complex dynamics of the Borden family in the weeks leading up to and following one of America's most infamous crimes. Centered on the relationship between sisters Emma and Lizzie Borden, the musical examines loyalty, freedom, ambition, and the lasting legacy of a family forever defined by tragedy.

The production is supported by historical advisor and award-winning author Cara Robertson, author of The Trial of Lizzie Borden, alongside a creative team that includes co-book writer Aaron Roitman, composer and lyricist Matthew Nassida, director Neeta Thadani, and leading producer Audrey Belle Adams. 

Photo credit: Harper Photography

Photos: First Look Inside The Lexington Workshop Of BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Reilly Richardson and McKinley Harper

Photos: First Look Inside The Lexington Workshop Of BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Reilly Richardson and McKinley Harper

Photos: First Look Inside The Lexington Workshop Of BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Reilly Richardson and McKinley Harper

Photos: First Look Inside The Lexington Workshop Of BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Reilly Richardson and McKinley Harper

Photos: First Look Inside The Lexington Workshop Of BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Reilly Richardson and McKinley Harper

Photos: First Look Inside The Lexington Workshop Of BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Reilly Richardson and McKinley Harper

Photos: First Look Inside The Lexington Workshop Of BORDEN: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Reilly Richardson and McKinley Harper







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