Photos: LES MISÉRABLES to Make Professional Regional Premiere at Lexington Theatre Company
Jeremy Landon Hays, George L. Brown, and Erin Elizabeth Clemons lead the cast at The Lex.
The Lexington Theatre Company is bringing Broadway and rising stars to the stage. Les Misérables will be led by Jeremy Landon Hays as Jean Valjean, George L. Brown as Javert, and Erin Elizabeth Clemons as Fantine. They will be joined by locals Brance Cornelius as Monsieur Thénardier and Emma Whitt as Madame Thénardier. LES MISERABLES will play the Lexington Opera House, July 9-12. Get a first look at production photos!
The cast will be rounded out by Leilani Miranda (Éponine), Jayson Gorton (Marius), Charlotte Jensen (Cosette), Christian Fuentes Atherton (Enjolras), Ian Brady, Ethan Jih-Cook, David Lin, Mya Lynae, Riley McNerney, Eliza Mullins, Haley O'Donnell, Joshua Tyler Parrott, Bryson Pope, Fairynne Rogers, Chelsea Russell, Tobias Rytting, Landon Sholar, Sydney Short, Caleb Sporrer, Emma Steberl, Kelli Jo Summers, Nick Vannoy, Max Wetherhold, and Teen and Youth Performing Apprentices Addie Baker, Sterling Coleman, Myah Collie, Isla Dawahare, Maya Duggal, Kadyn Edwards, Harper Gorham, Ian McKinney Nunnelley, Luke Palmer, Carly Parker, Ben Smith, Teresiah Wainaina, Warner Wiles, Rouen Inouye Adams (Little Éponine), Wyatt Dirksen (Gavroche), Margot Nunnelley, Andrew Smith, and Ileana 'Bepi' Worhunsky (Little Cosette).
Broadway Veterans Lyndy Franklin Smith (Co-Founder, Artistic Director) and Jeremy Landon Hays are the Co-Directors of LES MISERABLES. The Lex Resident Music Director, Dr. Brock Terry, music directs and conducts The Lex Orchestra, comprised of instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky. Additional Creative Team Members include J Branson (Scenic Design), Tanya Harper (Lighting Design), Marcus Ross (Sound Design), Jayna Fry (Costume Coordination), Bobbie Pinz (Wig Design), Kevin D. Nedberg (Co-Production Coordinator, Technical Director), Esther Neel (Co-Production Coordinator, Properties Coordinator), Joseph D Sibley (Costume Consultant), Brandon T. Holmes (Production Stage Manager), and Chris Moeggenberg (Stage Manager).
Photo credit: Steve Shaffer
Charlotte Jensen and Jayson Gorton
George L. Brown
Brance Cornelius, Emma Whitt and Company
Charlotte Jensen, Jayson Gorton and Company
Christian Fuentes Atherton and Company
The Company
Erin Elizabeth Clemons
Emma Whitt and Brance Cornelius
Finale
Jeremy Landon Hays and Ileana 'Bepi' Worhunsky
Jeremy Landon Hays and Landon Sholar
Leilani Miranda
Jeremy Landon Hays
Jeremy Landon Hays and George L. Brown
Jeremy Landon Hays
Wyatt Dirksen
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