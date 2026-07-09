Photos: LES MISÉRABLES to Make Professional Regional Premiere at Lexington Theatre Company

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The Lexington Theatre Company is bringing Broadway and rising stars to the stage. Les Misérables will be led by Jeremy Landon Hays as Jean Valjean, George L. Brown as Javert, and Erin Elizabeth Clemons as Fantine. They will be joined by locals Brance Cornelius as Monsieur Thénardier and Emma Whitt as Madame Thénardier. LES MISERABLES will play the Lexington Opera House, July 9-12. Get a first look at production photos!

The cast will be rounded out by Leilani Miranda (Éponine), Jayson Gorton (Marius), Charlotte Jensen (Cosette), Christian Fuentes Atherton (Enjolras), Ian Brady, Ethan Jih-Cook, David Lin, Mya Lynae, Riley McNerney, Eliza Mullins, Haley O'Donnell, Joshua Tyler Parrott, Bryson Pope, Fairynne Rogers, Chelsea Russell, Tobias Rytting, Landon Sholar, Sydney Short, Caleb Sporrer, Emma Steberl, Kelli Jo Summers, Nick Vannoy, Max Wetherhold, and Teen and Youth Performing Apprentices Addie Baker, Sterling Coleman, Myah Collie, Isla Dawahare, Maya Duggal, Kadyn Edwards, Harper Gorham, Ian McKinney Nunnelley, Luke Palmer, Carly Parker, Ben Smith, Teresiah Wainaina, Warner Wiles, Rouen Inouye Adams (Little Éponine), Wyatt Dirksen (Gavroche), Margot Nunnelley, Andrew Smith, and Ileana 'Bepi' Worhunsky (Little Cosette).

Broadway Veterans Lyndy Franklin Smith (Co-Founder, Artistic Director) and Jeremy Landon Hays are the Co-Directors of LES MISERABLES. The Lex Resident Music Director, Dr. Brock Terry, music directs and conducts The Lex Orchestra, comprised of instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky. Additional Creative Team Members include J Branson (Scenic Design), Tanya Harper (Lighting Design), Marcus Ross (Sound Design), Jayna Fry (Costume Coordination), Bobbie Pinz (Wig Design), Kevin D. Nedberg (Co-Production Coordinator, Technical Director), Esther Neel (Co-Production Coordinator, Properties Coordinator), Joseph D Sibley (Costume Consultant), Brandon T. Holmes (Production Stage Manager), and Chris Moeggenberg (Stage Manager).

Photo credit: Steve Shaffer



Charlotte Jensen and Jayson Gorton

George L. Brown

Brance Cornelius, Emma Whitt and Company

Charlotte Jensen, Jayson Gorton and Company

Christian Fuentes Atherton and Company

The Company

Erin Elizabeth Clemons

Emma Whitt and Brance Cornelius

Finale

Jeremy Landon Hays and Ileana 'Bepi' Worhunsky

Jeremy Landon Hays and Landon Sholar

Leilani Miranda

Jeremy Landon Hays

Jeremy Landon Hays and George L. Brown

Jeremy Landon Hays

Wyatt Dirksen

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