Photo Flash: Kentucky Shakespeare Presents HENRY IV, PART II

Henry IV, Part II explores the precarious friendship of Prince Hal and Falstaff. The play is the third installment in the "Game of Kings" series, which wraps up with Henry V in 2020, the Festival's 60th season.

The production is directed by Associate Artistic Director Amy Attaway and will again feature original music from Wax Fang's Scott Carney. Tom Luce returns as the title king, J. Barrett Cooper returns as Falstaff and Zachary Burrell as Prince Hal, with cast members including Will DeVary as Prince John, Amber Avant as Lady Percy, Kyle Ware as Ensign Pistol, and Kentucky Shakespeare veteran Monte Priddy as Shallow.

Kentucky Shakespeare kicks off our 59th annual free Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park with a comedy, a history, and a tragedy. The season continues with Henry IV, Part II June 13th, followed by King Lear on June 27th. July 9th-21st all three performances will be presented in repertory. Our season will be dedicated to the late Bekki Jo Schneider, former Producer of Kentucky Shakespeare and founder Doug Ramey's immediate successor.

This season features a company of 20 performers and an array of 54 community pre-shows, with 7 productions and 58 performances over our 10-week summer season.

Food trucks from the Louisville Food Truck Association rotating nightly, along with our Brown-Forman Bar, Will's Tavern and Will's Gift Shop.





