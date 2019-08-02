Photo Flash: Dan DeLuca Leads Disney's NEWSIES At The Lexington Theatre Company

The Lexington Theatre Company opened Disney's Newsies, combining "Today's Broadway Stars and Tomorrow's Broadway Hopefuls" at The Lexington Opera House. The educational mission of "The Lex" centers around training the next generation of musical theatre artists, as college students from around the country perform alongside and learn from seasoned pros.

The cast of Newsies is led by Dan DeLuca (Newsies - First National) as Jack Kelly. He is joined by Tessa Grady (Dames at Sea, Cinderella) as Katherine, Stephen R. Buntrock (A Little Night Music, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables) as Joseph Pulitzer, and Carrie Compere (The Color Purple, Shrek the Musical, Show Boat) as Medda Larkin.

College students and recent grads joining the cast include Aaron Robinson (University of Michigan) as Davey, Miller Jay Kraps (Carnegie Mellon University) as Crutchie, Benjamin Sears (Western Carolina University) as Race, Vincent Andaloro (The Boston Conservatory at Berklee), Michelle Elizabeth Arotsky (Syracuse University), Kurtis Bradley Brown (CCM), Shannon L. Calkins (Oklahoma City University), Samuel Gerber (Marymount Manhattan College), Ari Glauser (University of Utah), Brandon Halvorsen (Elon University), Anna Hertel (Elon University), Dakota Hoar(Pace University), Hunter Mayfield (Western Kentucky University), Elizabeth McGuire (Samford University), Sean McManus (The Boston Conservatory at Berklee), Stone Mountain (CCM), PJ Palmer, Zachary Scott Prall (Oklahoma City University), Alexander Slade (Northern Kentucky University), John Eric Viso (Ball State University), and Ethan Zeph (CCM).

Some of Lexington's favorite local actors round out the company, including Karyn Czar (Hannah, Nun), David Lin (Les), Darian Sanders (Bunsen), Bob Singleton (Snyder), Paul Thomas (Mayor, Wiesel, Mr. Jacobi), and Joseph Wrightson (Seitz, Stage Manager).

Newsies is directed by Lyndy Franklin Smith (Artistic Director at The Lex). Mara Newbery Greer (Paper Mill Playhouse, Pittsburgh CLO, Music Theatre Wichita) has created new choreography for the production. The Lex Resident Music Director, Brock Terry music directs and conducts The Lex Orchestra. Lighting Design by Tanya Harper. Costume Design by Dixon Reynolds and coordinated by Matthew Solomon.

Over 40 High School and College Students participate in the Performing, Technical and Administrative Internship/Apprenticeship Program at The Lex in the areas of Stage Management, Production, Administration, Wardrobe, Music, and Lighting Design.

Newsies will play the Lexington Opera House, August 1-4. This production follows their most recent production of West Side Story. Both shows are presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, with Co-Producing Sponsor, CHI Saint Joseph Health; Media Sponsor WKYT-Channel 27; Orchestra Sponsor Jen Jordan and Sponsor Central Bank. Additional grant/subsidy support is from the Opera House Fund, The Lexington Rotary Club, and LexArts.

Single Tickets are currently available at the Lexington Center Box Office, or by phone at (859) 233-3535. Single Tickets are also available at Ticketmaster. For more information or to make a donation, please visit the organization's website, www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

Photo Credit: Steve Shaffer





