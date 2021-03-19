Paramount Arts Center Hosts Dance Masters Performing Arts Competition

The Dance Masters Performing Arts Competition and Workshop will be held this weekend at the Paramount Arts Center after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, The Daily Independent reports.

"This year's event looks different than the usual weekend, which begins with workshop classes taught by the judging panel with competition beginning early on Saturday and Sunday evening," said local dance instructor Maria Whaley, who is president of the Dance Masters of the Bluegrass. "Even though the organization prides itself on dance education, first and foremost, with the number of participants registered, workshop classes are simply not feasible."

The event is offered for free to Dance Masters members.

A separate event, Solo Title, is held in February. Five of the six winners from last season placed within the top 10 in the nation. Mr. Dance of Kentucky, Dallas Branham, was named Mr. Dance of America. Dallas and this year's solo title winners, will be on hand to perform throughout the event.

The event is not open to the public.

Read more on The Daily Independent.