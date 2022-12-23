Pandora Productions Presents DOT in January

Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community, continues the 2022-2023 Season with DOT by Coleman Domingo. DOT premiered in the Humana Festival at Actors Theatre in 2015 to wide acclaim.

This holiday season, the Shealys dare you not to laugh as they reconnect around their aging mother in the heart of a West Philly neighborhood, where they find that losing your memory and losing your mind are two completely different things. The holidays are always a wild family affair at the Shealy house. But this year, Dotty and her three grown children gather with more than exchanging presents on their minds. As Dotty struggles to hold on to her memory, her children must fight to balance care for their mother and care for themselves. This twisted and hilarious new play grapples unflinchingly with aging parents and midlife crises.

DOT will be produced live at the Henry Clay Theatre with an intersectional cast and production team! Guest Director: Alonzo Ramont (Redline Performing Arts) leads the cast starring: Kym Vaughn as Dot, Sepricia White as Shelly, Sage Martin as Jackie, Immanuel Guest as Donnie, Jacob Cooper as Adam, August Anderson as Averie and Elias Feghaly as Fidel. The show will run January 13, 14, 19, 20, 21 @ 7:30 p.m.; January 15 @ 2:30 p.m.; January 22 @ 5:30 p.m. and a special Monday performance on January 16 @ 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 day of show and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.