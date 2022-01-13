Pandora Productions Presents A VERY SORDID WEDDING This Spring

Pandora Productions presents A Very Sordid Wedding (comedy) By Del Shores this spring.

Performances are April 29, 30, & May 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21 @ 7:30 p.m.; 1, 15 @ 5:30 p.m.; 22 @ 2:00 p.m.

It's 2015, and seventeen years later, the sordid saga continues with all the same crazy characters we love. After a chance meeting with a dangerous criminal, Brother Boy, who has added Loretta and Dolly to his repertoire, is forced out on the run. Ty has a new boyfriend and is coming home with him for the anniversary memorial service in honor of Peggy at Bubba's Bar. The Southside Baptist Church is planning an "Anti-Equality Rally" to protest the advancement of same-sex marriage. Both events are to take place on the same night, so the cast of colorful characters are all on a collision course for shenanigans and fireworks, and a surprise wedding!

