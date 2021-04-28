Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pandora Productions Ends 20-21 Season With I PROFUNDIS

The play explores the time that gay literary icon, Oscar Wilde, spent imprisoned at Reading Gaol.

Apr. 28, 2021  
Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ community, proudly announces the final mainstage production of the 2020-2021 Virtual Season. I PROFUNDIS by Jack Wallen, was commissioned by Pandora Productions and explores the time that gay literary icon, Oscar Wilde, spent imprisoned at Reading Gaol.

Love and art and the love of art exists as a means to salvation for some. Oscar Wilde understood this, lived it, embodied it. But when incarcerated for an uncommon desire, he was haunted by the spectre of loss for his craft and the man who would serve to inspire one of his most thought-provoking works, "de Profundis," which was, at its heart, a love letter to Lord Alfred Douglas. I Profundis weaves that love letter, and other writings of Wilde's, into a narrative that pits the man against his own mortality, his passion for beauty, and his need to dwell in the minds and hearts of society.

I PROFUNDIS will be produced and videotaped live at the Henry Clay Theatre and presented virtually as video on demand on the ShowTix4U platform. The Company's Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury stars as Wilde. He is directed by the playwright, Jack Wallen. I PROFUNDIS will run for two weekends: May 14 - 16, 21 - 23 on demand. Advanced tickets are $22 per screen and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.


