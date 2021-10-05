Pandora Productions Continues 21-22 Season With SCROOGE IN ROUGE
The production will run November 5, 6, 11, 12, 13 @ 7:30 p.m.; 7 @ 5:30 p.m.; and the only matinee on Sunday, November 14th @ 2:00 p.m.
Queer Christmas Carol?
For Immediate Release Media Contact: Michael J. Drury Producing Artistic Director 502.592.6009 info@pandoraprods.org Charles Dickens will roll over in his grave as Pandora Productions presents a quick-change, cross-dressing version of A Christmas Carol LOUISVILLE, KY – October 5, 2021 – Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community, proudly continues their 2021-2022 Season with the raucous holiday treat, SCROOGE IN ROUGE, with book and lyrics by Ricky Graham and music by Jefferson Turner.
This quick-change, cross-dressing version of the Charles Dickens classic is set in a Victorian music hall. The Royal Music Hall Twenty-Member Variety Players are beset with a widespread case of food poisoning. This leaves only three surviving members to soldier on through a performance of A Christmas Carol. The undaunted trio gamely face missed cues, ill-fitting costumes, and solving the problem of having no one to play Tiny Tim. Done in the style of British Music Hall, this show abounds in bad puns, bawdy malapropisms, naughty double-entendres, and witty songs. A raucous holiday treat!
SCROOGE IN ROUGE will be produced live at the Henry Clay Theatre. The Company's Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury directs, Russell Cooper musically directs and Molly Kays choreographs the cast that includes: May O'Nays, Kristy Calman and Tony Smith. SCROOGE IN ROUGE will run November 5, 6, 11, 12, 13 @ 7:30 p.m.; 7 @ 5:30 p.m.; and the only matinee on Sunday, November 14th @ 2:00 p.m. Advanced tickets are $22 and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.
# # # About Pandora Productions Pandora Productions was founded in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1995 and represents the transformational power of theatre. Its mission is to entertain, engage and inspire its audiences, the community, and the greater human communities by presenting bold, cutting-edge theatrical productions that reveal the commonality of all people while investigating the diversity of human nature, particularly the nature of sexual orientation, through artistic expression. Pandora Productions is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization that benefits largely from the generosity of the community. Donations are encouraged and welcomed, in any amount. Please visit http://PandoraProds.org for more information. Michael J. Drury, Pandora Productions Producing Artistic Director, has worked as a professional actor for 30+ years throughout the Midwest and is no stranger to Louisville area audiences having appeared with Stage One: Louisville's Children's Theatre, Derby Dinner Playhouse, Music Theatre Louisville, CenterStage, Theatre [502] and the Stephen Foster Drama Association, with whom he also toured Japan and was chosen to remake the official cast recording. He has directed numerous productions at Derby Dinner Playhouse, CenterStage, Louisville Repertory Company, Clarksville Little Theatre and the Shelby County Community Theatre, in addition to adjudicating scholarship auditions and theatre festivals including The Kentucky Theatre Association and The Southeastern Theatre Conference and teaching ArtsShops for GSA. He is an audition and performance coach for actors as well.