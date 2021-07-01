Pandora Productions Announces Open Call for 2021-2022 In Person Season

Pandora Productions has announced auditions for the 2021-2022 In Person Season to be held on Tuesday, July 13 by appointment. This open audition is for actors, singers and dancers who've never worked with Pandora Productions before. The company would like to meet as many new performers from diverse backgrounds as possible.

· All auditionees should bring a picture and resume.

· Actors should prepare a comic monologue no longer than 2 minutes.

· Singers should prepare 16 bars of their best song and be prepared with a contrasting

song if asked.

· An accompanist will be provided but please bring music in the correct key and cuts

clearly marked.

· Dancers may bring recorded music and perform a short routine that incorporates

various styles.

· The company is happy to have performers present any combination of the above

requirements.

· Total audition time should not exceed 4 minutes as the company reps may also want to

ask questions.

The season has a mix of comedies and musicals. Not all roles require singing or dancing. One of the musicals for the season is very heavy dance so the company is looking for energetic and talented dancers to fill that ensemble. The season offerings are:

September 3 - 19, 2021 - BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Marc Acito... The true story of Roy and Silo, two chinstrap penguins in New York's Central Park Zoo who bonded, hatched a spare egg from another penguin, and raised the chick as their own became the subject of a children's book.

November 5 - 21, 2021 - SCROOGE IN ROUGE by Ricky Graham... The Royal Music Hall Twenty-Member Variety Players are beset with a widespread case of food poisoning. This leaves only three surviving members to soldier on through a performance of A Christmas Carol.

January 7 - 23, 2022 - THE CAKE by Bekah Brunstetter... Della, a North Carolina Baker, is asked to bake a wedding cake for her best friend's daughter. Her joy is short-lived when she learns that the intended is another bride.

March 4 - 21, 2022 - HEAD OVER HEELS conceived by + original book by Jeff Whitty, adapted by James Magruder, music + lyrics by the Go-Go's... A story of unconditional love and acceptance told as the royal court of Arcadia is threatened by the mystical Oracle of Delphi with the loss of its "Beat," the divine power that ensures the kingdom's prosperity.

April 29 - May 22, 2022 - A VERY SORDID WEDDING by Del Shores... The sordid saga continues with all the same crazy characters we love in this sequel to Sordid Lives. The cast of colorful characters are all on a collision course for shenanigans and fireworks, and a surprise wedding!

Appointments can be made by emailing (preferred method) info@PandoraProds.org with "Auditions" in the subject line or by texting 502.592.6009.