PETER AND THE STARCACTHER Comes To NKU in December

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with the Tony Award winning play, "Peter and the Starcatcher" by Rick Elice, running Dec. 2-11, 2022, at NKU's Corbett Theatre. "Peter and the Starcatcher" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

What: Peter and the Starcatcher

When: Dec. 2-11, 2022

Where: NKU Corbett Theatre

Tickets: nku.edu/tickets or (859) 572-5464

A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. At sea, the boys are discovered by a precocious young girl named Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training. They find a mysterious trunk in the captain's cabin containing starstuff, a powerful, celestial substance. The journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure when the ship is taken over by pirates determined to claim the trunk and its treasure. Tony Award-winning "Peter and the Starcatcher" is a coming-of-age adventure story about how a nameless orphan became the strange and celebrated hero that is the Boy Who Would Not Grow Up.

The cast features Andie Angel, Hannah Beaven, Jason Coffenberry, Sylas Craven, Bunnie Dolezal, Chloe Esmeier, Austin Fidler, Trey Finkenstead, Rachel Gardner, Alec Harrison, Natalie Hayslett, Chloe Hedrick, Emily Hilbrecht, Elliet Malatesta, Barrett Minks, Chris Monell, Chandler Murray, Field Oldham, Dalen Payton, Dylan Perez, Nick Rohr, Payton Trout, Caitlin Walsh, Hailey Watson. Production team members include Music Director: Damon Stevens; Choreographer: Christopher Ryan; Stage Manager: Kat Taylor; Scenic Designer: Tao Wang; Props Designer: Kristen Craven; Costume Designer: Ronnie Chamberlain; Lighting Designer: Jo Sanburg; Sound Designer: Kevin Havlin. The show is directed by Corrie Danieley.

