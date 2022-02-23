Outback And Kentucky Performing Arts Present Comedian Sal Vulcano

Outback And Kentucky Performing Arts present Sal Vulcano, Friday, April 15, 2022, 7:00 p.m. at The Brown Theatre

Sal Vulcano is an improvisational and stand-up comedian, actor and producer known for 2020 "Impractical Jokers: The Movie", 2011 "Impractical Jokers" and 2015 "12 Monkeys".

Staten Island native Sal Vulcano is best known for creating and starring in truTV's long-running hit "Impractical Jokers," and "The Misery Index" on TBS. In addition to performing as part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe, Sal founded the No Presh Network in 2020, hosting "Hey Babe!" and "Taste Buds" podcasts.

The podcast "What Say You?" hosted by Vulcano and Brian Quinn was named Best New Show at the 2013 Stitcher Awards and nominated for the Entertainment, Comedy and Best Produced Podcast Awards at the 10th Annual Podcast Awards.

