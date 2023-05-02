Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NKU SOTA Offers Summer Dance Institute For Young Artists

Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts (NKU SOTA) has announced the return of the Summer Dance Institute (SDI), a holistic collegiate dance program for aspiring artists. The program will be held from August 4-6, 2023, on the campus of Northern Kentucky University. The program aims to provide a comprehensive introduction to the field of dance and campus life, allowing participants between the ages of 14 and 23 to learn from the university's esteemed faculty.

  • What: NKU SOTA Summer Dance Institute
  • When: August 4-6, 2023
  • Where: Health Innovations Room 125, NKU
  • Register: nku.edu/sdi

Participants will experience immersive dance major courses, industry and pedagogical training, and network building over the course of the weekend. NKU SOTA's state-of-the-art dance studio will provide an ideal environment for participants to hone their skills and gain insight into the various careers that a dance major can provide. The program will be led by faculty member Jacqui Haas, with guest faculty Lyndsay Barto, Anaya Ni'kole McNair, Shane Ohmer, Jeaunita Olówè, Cat Schmeal-Swope, and Teresa VanDenend Sorge. SDI offers courses in African dance, ballet, costume appreciation, hip-hop, jazz, modern dance, music theatre, nutrition, and yoga.

Registration is now open, and the deadline for registration is July 15, 2023. The registration fee is $35, and the program fee is $300. Early bird discounts are available for those who register before May 15, with a program fee of $250, and before June 1, with a program fee of $275. Interested students can visit nku.edu/sdi to register and find further details about the program.

About NKU: Founded in 1968, we are a growing metropolitan university of more than 15,000 students served by more than 2,000 faculty and staff on a thriving suburban campus near Cincinnati. Located in the quiet suburb of Highland Heights, Kentucky-just seven miles southeast of Cincinnati-we have become a leader in Greater Cincinnati and Kentucky by providing a private school education for a fraction of the cost. While we are one of the fastest growing universities in Kentucky, our professors still know our students' names. For more information, visit nku.edu.

About SOTA: The Theatre and Dance, Art and Design, and Music programs make up the School of the Arts that sit in the College of Arts and Sciences at Northern Kentucky University. Theatre and Dance relies on intensive student involvement both inside and outside the classroom. Our staff, resources and facilities serve the developing artist. At the program's center is a vital balance of process and production, giving each student opportunities to stretch boundaries and discover new possibilities. Graduates are working in professional theatres in every major city in the United States and on five continents, having successful careers on Broadway and in regional theatre, on cruise ships, in theme parks and film and television. For more information, visit theatre.nku.edu.



