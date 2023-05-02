NKU SOTA Offers Summer Dance Institute For Young Artists

Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts (NKU SOTA) has announced the return of the Summer Dance Institute (SDI), a holistic collegiate dance program for aspiring artists. The program will be held from August 4-6, 2023, on the campus of Northern Kentucky University. The program aims to provide a comprehensive introduction to the field of dance and campus life, allowing participants between the ages of 14 and 23 to learn from the university's esteemed faculty.

What: NKU SOTA Summer Dance Institute

When: August 4-6, 2023

Where: Health Innovations Room 125, NKU

Register: nku.edu/sdi

Participants will experience immersive dance major courses, industry and pedagogical training, and network building over the course of the weekend. NKU SOTA's state-of-the-art dance studio will provide an ideal environment for participants to hone their skills and gain insight into the various careers that a dance major can provide. The program will be led by faculty member Jacqui Haas, with guest faculty Lyndsay Barto, Anaya Ni'kole McNair, Shane Ohmer, Jeaunita Olówè, Cat Schmeal-Swope, and Teresa VanDenend Sorge. SDI offers courses in African dance, ballet, costume appreciation, hip-hop, jazz, modern dance, music theatre, nutrition, and yoga.

Registration is now open, and the deadline for registration is July 15, 2023. The registration fee is $35, and the program fee is $300. Early bird discounts are available for those who register before May 15, with a program fee of $250, and before June 1, with a program fee of $275. Interested students can visit nku.edu/sdi to register and find further details about the program.

