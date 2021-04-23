Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NKU SOTA Dedicates ELEGIES To Ally Davis

William Finn's Elegies: A Song Cycle is an intimate and moving remembrance of departed friends, family, and colleagues.

Apr. 23, 2021  

NKU SOTA Dedicates ELEGIES To Ally Davis

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts presents "Elegies: A Song Cycle" by William Finn, continuing the 2020-21 Theatre + Dance academic season.

"With the hard work of our tech crew and editor, we were able to create what looks like a filmed live theatre performance," said director Kat Moser. "This collaboration with film allows the theatre magic to be alive and well! This production is dedicated to the students' classmate, Ally Davis."

"Elegies: A Song Cycle" is an intimate and moving remembrance of departed friends, family, and colleagues written by William Finn, Tony award-winning composer. It pays tribute to a disparate group, and a three-song conclusion offers a tribute to the victims of 9/11. Each number captures touching and often funny glimpses of life and death that sparkle with the narrative sophistication always apparent in Finn's work. This particular production takes place in New York City a few years after the attacks in 2001, where a group of people come together to cope with their grief and discover within each other's stories that life truly has infinite joys.

The NKU cast features Ezra Crist, Field Oldham, Liam Sweeney, Linnzie Nicole Hays, and Faustina Gorham. The production is co-directed by alumni Kat Moser and Jacob Priddy. Norse Media and Chris Strobel graciously provided filming and editing support during the production process.

Creating theatre at a university under COVID restrictions brought many challenges and required a production team willing to think outside the box and develop creative solutions in a completely fluid environment. The students worked diligently, focusing on creating an ensemble sound without actually being able to form an ensemble. The vocals for the actors were recorded individually and then blended in post-production, allowing them to perform to their own voice. The entire process was in compliance with the Norse Nine guidelines.

"Elegies: A Song Cycle" by William Finn plays April 23-26, 2021. Streaming online at ShowTix4U. For more information, visit nku.edu.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Scenery Bags - Mamma Mia
Future Broadway Star Phone Case
Broadway Strong Baby Short Sleeve Tee

Related Articles View More Louisville Stories
BLOCK ASSOCIATION PROJECT Will Stream From the Actors Theatre of Louisville Photo

BLOCK ASSOCIATION PROJECT Will Stream From the Actors Theatre of Louisville

Kentucky Shakespeare Announces 2021 Shakespeare In The Parks Tour Photo

Kentucky Shakespeare Announces 2021 Shakespeare In The Parks Tour

NKU School Of The Arts Hosts Summer Dance Institute Photo

NKU School Of The Arts Hosts Summer Dance Institute

Louisville Ballet Presents Stravinskys THE RITES OF SPRING Via Digital Performance Photo

Louisville Ballet Presents Stravinsky's THE RITES OF SPRING Via Digital Performance


More Hot Stories For You

  • GREEK TRAGEDY ONLINE Present to ARGONAUTICA Virtual Play
  • LAMDA Granted Full Degree Awarding Powers
  • Oldham Coliseum Announces Summer 2021 Season
  • Concert Production of RENT Comes to Curve This Summer