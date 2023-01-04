Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marc Broussard Comes to The Kentucky Center in April

The performance is on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Kentucky Performing Arts presents Marc Broussard, Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. at The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Marc Broussard is an artist with the unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock and soul into contemporary terms, creating an infectious mix of rock, blues, R&B, funk-pop and soul. His incomparable brand of soul coupled with his powerful vocals has garnered worldwide praise from critics and fans alike.

Broussard's father, Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist Ted Broussard of The Boogie Kings, nurtured Marc's musical gifts at an early age. This environment plus the vibrant music scene in Lafayette, Louisiana gave Broussard the opportunity to consistently practice his craft from childhood through early adulthood, when he released his first independent EP at age 20.

Broussard established the Save Our Soul Foundation in 2015 to help record and release music to benefit other charitable organizations. Since its establishment, Broussard has released several acclaimed and original charitable cover albums to benefit organizations like Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge and the City of Refuge in Atlanta.




share