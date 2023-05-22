Louisville To Host The American Association of Community Theatre National Community Theatre Festival

The American Association of Community Theatre (AACT) has announced AACTFest 2023, the National Community Theatre Festival, will be held in Louisville, Kentucky, June 12 â€“ 17, 2023.Â

The public is invited to attend the national festival. For more festival information, visit aact.org/23. Festival passes are available at aact.org/23. Full registration includes all performances and educational workshops. Register now and save with an advance rate.

AACTFest 2023 is the culmination of a two-year cycle of state and regional theatre AACT festivals, and will feature twelve community theatre productions from across the United States and the U.S. Military overseas that have received top honors in their respective festivals. These winners represent the best community theatre America has to offer. Performances of the AACT National Companies will start on Tuesday, June 13 in Louisville's Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts and additional festival activities will be offered in Hyatt Regency Louisville in downtown Louisville.Â The AACTFest 2023 National Festival includes a theatre management pre-conference, youth theatre conference and youth festival, educational workshops, top vendor displays, design and monologue competitions, social events including a riverboat sunset cruise, sightseeing, and networking opportunities, all ending with a festival awards presentation.

Productions presented by the AACTFest 2023 National Companies:

Winter Flowers, by Lily Rusek

The Lexington Players of New England, Lexington, Massachusetts

Pride@Prejudice, by Daniel Elihu Kramer

Rockville Little Theatre, Rockville, Maryland

Three Viewings, by Jeffrey Hatcher

Kettle Moraine Playhouse, Slinger, Wisconsin

Silent Sky, by Lauren Gunderson

Kokomo Civic Theatre, Kokomo, Indiana

Underneath the Lintel, by Glen Berger

Starkville Community Theatre, Starkville, Mississippi

A Storm Came Up, by Kristy Meanor and Doug Segrest

Wetumpka Depot Players, Wetumpka, Alabama

Launch Day, by Michael Higgins

Theatre Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The Wall, by Richard Lauchman

Theatre Atchison, Atchison, Kansas

Constellations, by Nick Payne

The Studio Theatre, Little Rock, Arkansas

The Outgoing Tide, by Bruce Graham

Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, Cheyenne, Wyoming

Pass Over, by Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu

Stage Left Theater, Spokane, Washington

Medea, by Christopher Durang

The Amelia Earhart Playhouse, Wiesbaden, Germany

AACTFest 2023 includes performances of AACT YouthFest 2023, also in Louisville's Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.Â Productions presented by the AACT YouthFest 2023:

Mockingbird - Touring Edition, adapted by Julie Jensen from the National Book Award-winning novel by Kathryn Erskine

Blue Springs City Theatre Youth Company, Blue Springs Missouri

Once on This Island, Jr., book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, music by Stephen Flaherty

Star Center Theatre, Gainesville, Florida

Death Takes the Train, by D.M. Larson

Terrace Playhouse Theatre Troupe, United States Army Garrison, Ansbach, Germany

A Game, by Dennis E. Noble

Theatre 33, Bellevue, Washington

Silent Sky, by Lauren Gunderson

Verona Area Community Theater, Verona, Wisconsin

AACTFest is a celebration of theatreÂ andÂ a learning experience for those who take part. Join the energy and excitement of AACTFest 2023! Registration, schedule, and more information is available at aact.org/23.

AACT Helps Theatres Thrive and provides networking, resources, and support for America's theatres. AACT represents the interests of more than 7,000 theatres across the United States and its territories, as well as theatre companies with the U.S. Military Services overseas.