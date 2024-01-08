Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort

The Louisville Orchestra has announced the final leg of their highly successful "In Harmony - The Commonwealth Tour of The Louisville Orchestra” including a new performance in Frankfort. After two years of captivating performances across Kentucky, the orchestra is set to embark on their last series of concerts this February and March.

The newly added date to the tour schedule is set to take place at Western Hills High School in Frankfort, Kentucky on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. This exciting addition provides an opportunity for music enthusiasts in Frankfort and surrounding areas to experience the world-class talent of the Louisville Orchestra.

The tour kicks off in Corbin, KY at the Corbin Arena on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. From there, the orchestra will continue to captivate audiences in Frankfort, Paducah, Bowling Green, Danville, and Fort Knox, with performances at various renowned venues including Western Hills High School, The Carson Center, SKYPAC, Norton Center for the Arts at Centre College, and Sadowski Center.

As part of their commitment to making music accessible to all, the Louisville Orchestra is offering free tickets for all tour concerts. However, reservations are required to secure a seat. Tickets can be reserved at Click Here.

Full Concert Schedule:

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7:30pm : Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7:30pm : Western Hills High School in Frankfort, KY

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:30pm : Carson Center in Paducah, KY

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:30pm : SKYPAC in Bowling Green, KY

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:30pm : Norton Center for the Arts at Centre College in Danville, KY

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:30pm : Sadowski Center in Fort Knox, KY

In addition to the captivating concerts, the Louisville Orchestra will also be hosting a series of community service events throughout the tour that are free to the public. These events include the popular "Once Upon an Orchestra" program, education, and school events, as well as public performances. The orchestra aims to engage with the community and bring the joy of music to people of all ages.

Community Event Schedule:

Tuesday, February 27 at 2:00 pm

Laurel County Public Library in London, KY (Once Upon an Orchestra)

Wednesday, February 28 at 10:45am

Capital City Activity Center in Frankfort, KY (Community Lunch Performance)

Wednesday, February 28 at 1:30pm

Paul Sawyier Public Library in Frankfort, KY (Once Upon an Orchestra)

Saturday, March 2 at 1:30pm CST

McCracken County Public Library in Paducah, KY (Once Upon an Orchestra)

Saturday, March 2 at 1:00pm

National Quilt Museum in Paducah, KY (Public Performance)

Tuesday, March 5 at 11pm CST

Warren County (Lisa Rice) Public Library in Bowling Green, KY (Once Upon an Orchestra)

Friday, March 8 at 2:00pm

St. Catharine Hall Mother House in St. Catharine, KY (Public Performance)

Friday, March 8 at 4:00pm

Boyle County Public Library in Danville, KY (Once Upon an Orchestra)

Saturday, March 9 at 1:00pm

Barr Memorial Library in Fort Knox, KY (Once Upon an Orchestra)

The impact of the tour has been tremendous, with 12 full orchestra concerts attracting a total of 10,412 attendees. Furthermore, the orchestra has organized 78 community service events, including "Once Upon an Orchestra," education and school events, and public services, which have been attended by 6,816 individuals.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the final leg of 'In Harmony - The Commonwealth Tour' to the people of Kentucky," said Graham Parker, Chief Executive of the Louisville Orchestra. "This tour has been a celebration of music and community, and we are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received throughout the journey. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable experience filled with harmony and joy."

Don't miss your chance to witness the exceptional musical talent and community driven passion of “In Harmony - The Commonwealth Tour of The Louisville Orchestra”. For more information and to reserve your tickets, please visit LouisvilleOrchestra.org/InHarmonyTour.