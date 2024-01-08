Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort

After two years of captivating performances across Kentucky, the orchestra is set to embark on their last series of concerts this February and March.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Louisville Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 1 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Louisville Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January Photo 2 QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January
Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentuc Photo 3 Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentucky Center
Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort Photo 4 Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort

Louisville Orchestra's IN HARMONY Launches Final Tour Leg and New Date in Frankfort

The Louisville Orchestra has announced the final leg of their highly successful "In Harmony - The Commonwealth Tour of The Louisville Orchestra” including a new performance in Frankfort. After two years of captivating performances across Kentucky, the orchestra is set to embark on their last series of concerts this February and March.

The newly added date to the tour schedule is set to take place at Western Hills High School in Frankfort, Kentucky on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. This exciting addition provides an opportunity for music enthusiasts in Frankfort and surrounding areas to experience the world-class talent of the Louisville Orchestra.

The tour kicks off in Corbin, KY at the Corbin Arena on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. From there, the orchestra will continue to captivate audiences in Frankfort, Paducah, Bowling Green, Danville, and Fort Knox, with performances at various renowned venues including Western Hills High School, The Carson Center, SKYPAC, Norton Center for the Arts at Centre College, and Sadowski Center.

As part of their commitment to making music accessible to all, the Louisville Orchestra is offering free tickets for all tour concerts. However, reservations are required to secure a seat. Tickets can be reserved at Click Here.

Full Concert Schedule:

  • Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7:30pm : Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY

  • Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7:30pm : Western Hills High School in Frankfort, KY 

  • Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:30pm : Carson Center in Paducah, KY

  • Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:30pm : SKYPAC in Bowling Green, KY

  • Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:30pm : Norton Center for the Arts at Centre College in Danville, KY

  • Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:30pm : Sadowski Center in Fort Knox, KY

In addition to the captivating concerts, the Louisville Orchestra will also be hosting a series of community service events throughout the tour that are free to the public. These events include the popular "Once Upon an Orchestra" program, education, and school events, as well as public performances. The orchestra aims to engage with the community and bring the joy of music to people of all ages.

Community Event Schedule:

  • Tuesday, February 27 at 2:00 pm
    Laurel County Public Library in London, KY (Once Upon an Orchestra)

  • Wednesday, February 28 at 10:45am
    Capital City Activity Center in Frankfort, KY (Community Lunch Performance)

  • Wednesday, February 28 at 1:30pm
    Paul Sawyier Public Library in Frankfort, KY (Once Upon an Orchestra)

  • Saturday, March 2 at 1:30pm CST
    McCracken County Public Library in Paducah, KY (Once Upon an Orchestra)

  • Saturday, March 2 at 1:00pm
    National Quilt Museum in Paducah, KY (Public Performance)

  • Tuesday, March 5 at 11pm CST
    Warren County (Lisa Rice) Public Library in Bowling Green, KY (Once Upon an Orchestra)

  • Friday, March 8 at 2:00pm
    St. Catharine Hall Mother House in St. Catharine, KY (Public Performance)

  • Friday, March 8 at 4:00pm
    Boyle County Public Library in Danville, KY (Once Upon an Orchestra)

  • Saturday, March 9 at 1:00pm
    Barr Memorial Library in Fort Knox, KY (Once Upon an Orchestra)

The impact of the tour has been tremendous, with 12 full orchestra concerts attracting a total of 10,412 attendees. Furthermore, the orchestra has organized 78 community service events, including "Once Upon an Orchestra," education and school events, and public services, which have been attended by 6,816 individuals.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the final leg of 'In Harmony - The Commonwealth Tour' to the people of Kentucky," said Graham Parker, Chief Executive of the Louisville Orchestra. "This tour has been a celebration of music and community, and we are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received throughout the journey. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable experience filled with harmony and joy."

Don't miss your chance to witness the exceptional musical talent and community driven passion of “In Harmony - The Commonwealth Tour of The Louisville Orchestra”. For more information and to reserve your tickets, please visit LouisvilleOrchestra.org/InHarmonyTour.




RELATED STORIES - Louisville

1
Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. Kings Vision is Coming To The Kentuck Photo
Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentucky Center

Keepers of the Dream: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision returns to The Kentucky Center on Jan. 14. Free and open to the public. No ticket required. Preshow and post-show activities included.

2
QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January Photo
QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January

Redline Performing Arts presents Questions To The Cross: A Resurrection Story in January at the Kentucky Center.

3
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Louisville Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Louisville Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Louisville Awards; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, LOVE! VALOUR! COMPA Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Louisville Awards; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!, Pandora Productions & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Keepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentucky CenterKeepers Of The Dream: A Community Celebration Of Dr. King's Vision is Coming To The Kentucky Center
Deadline For Applications For Kentucky Governor's School For The Arts is January 14Deadline For Applications For Kentucky Governor's School For The Arts is January 14
QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in JanuaryQUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January
Keepers of the Dream: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision Returns to The Kentucky CenterKeepers of the Dream: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision Returns to The Kentucky Center

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
The Book of Mormon in Louisville The Book of Mormon
Carson Center (4/23-4/23)
Chicago in Louisville Chicago
Carson Center (5/06-5/06)
Come From Away in Louisville Come From Away
Carson Center (6/30-6/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You