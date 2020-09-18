Louisville Orchestra Will Present Virtual Production of BEETHOVEN'S THIRD : EROICA

Subscribe to view this concert live online OR view at your convenience until 31 December 2020.

Louisville Orchestra will present Beethoven's Third : Eroica, streaming live online from Old Forester's Paristown Hall. Join in for the first Louisville Orchestra Virtual Edition Concert. Get your subscription for all 4 online concerts this fall and get the bonus videos too! Interviews, more music, and video features are packed into our new online video channel. Subscribe to view this concert live online OR view at your convenience until 31 December 2020.

This concert may also be a one-time-only view. Details will be announced soon.

The series opens with a program pairing Beethoven's "Eroica" with Jessie Montgomery's Starburst and works for voice and orchestra. "Charismatic bass-baritone" Davóne Tines (New York Times) joins the orchestra for Samuel Barber's Dover Beach, two songs from Caroline Shaw's By and By, and the orchestral premiere of Tines's own composition VIGIL. Paying tribute to Louisville native Breonna Taylor, whose death has sparked an international outcry, VIGIL was created in collaboration with Dutch-French producer Igee Dieudonné, and arranged, on commission from the Louisville Orchestra, by Matthew Aucoin.



