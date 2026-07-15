Louisville Orchestra Names Jude Vaclavik as New Chief Executive Officer

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The Louisville Orchestra has appointed Jude Vaclavik as Chief Executive Officer, welcoming an internationally respected arts leader whose career spans music publishing, artist development, education, composition, and nonprofit leadership. Vaclavik joins the Orchestra following leadership roles at Universal Music Group and a distinguished career that has included Houston Grand Opera, Boosey & Hawkes, and The Juilliard School.

Following a national search led by the Louisville Orchestra Board of Directors, Vaclavik was selected to partner with Music Director Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra's musicians, board, staff, and supporters to build upon the organization while advancing its vision for the future.

"Jude brings a rare combination of artistic insight, business acumen, and entrepreneurial thinking," said Board Chair Jordan Harris. "As the Louisville Orchestra continues to grow its impact locally and nationally, we were looking for a leader who could build on our historic momentum while staying true to the innovative spirit that has defined this organization for generations. Jude is exactly that leader."

The appointment reflects a natural alignment between Vaclavik's career and the Louisville Orchestra's identity as one of America's leading champions of new music. Through its landmark First Edition Recordings project, the Orchestra commissioned and recorded hundreds of works by living composers, helping shape the course of American classical music. Today, that legacy continues through the Louisville Orchestra Creators Corps, recording projects, commissions, and community-based initiatives that position Louisville as a national center for musical innovation.

Under Abrams' leadership, the Louisville Orchestra has earned national acclaim for artistic excellence and innovation, including a 2024 Grammy Award for The American Project. The Orchestra recently completed a landmark season marked by record audiences, nineteen sold-out performances, the highest number of sold-out concerts in its history, and continued growth in statewide community engagement through initiatives including In Harmony: The Commonwealth Tour.

Most recently, Vaclavik served as Vice President of U.S. Classical Publishing and Promotion at Universal Music Group, where he led one of the fastest-growing classical music publishing businesses in the world. Throughout his career, he has worked alongside leading composers, artists, conductors, and performing arts organizations worldwide, developing new works, cultivating artistic partnerships, and expanding audiences for classical music. Vaclavik emphasized the importance of building relationships across Louisville and continuing the Orchestra's role as a cultural and civic leader throughout the Commonwealth.

A composer himself, Vaclavik has received commissions and performances from organizations including the New York Philharmonic, New York City Ballet Choreographic Institute, The Juilliard School, and leading universities and ensembles across the United States. His experience as both an artist and administrator gives him a unique perspective on the creative and organizational forces that shape the future of the performing arts.

"I've admired the Louisville Orchestra for years because it continues to redefine what an orchestra can be," said Vaclavik. "It honors an extraordinary legacy while embracing new ideas, new music, and new ways of serving its community. Few organizations have contributed more to the future of this art form, and I'm honored to help lead its next chapter alongside Teddy, the musicians, board, staff, and supporters who have built such remarkable momentum."

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