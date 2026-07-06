WILD KRATTS - LIVE Will Come to Louisville in November

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“Wild Kratts – Live” will bring the Kratt Brothers’ signature blend of science, comedy, and audience participation to Brown Theatre in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The live touring production features Wild Kratts creators and hosts Chris Kratt and Martin Kratt, who bring their Emmy-nominated PBS series off the screen and onto the stage with a high-energy mix of wildlife facts, slapstick humor and interactive games for young audiences.

The show is designed for families, particularly children ages 4 to 9, and runs approximately one hour with no intermission. Throughout the performance, the Kratt Brothers guide audiences through “creature adventures,” encouraging kids to shout answers, mimic animal sounds and participate in the action as large video screens display educational segments and clips from the television series.

The touring production builds on the long-running success of “Wild Kratts,” which debuted on PBS in 2011 and quickly became a staple of children’s educational programming. Each episode of the series follows animated versions of the Kratt Brothers as they encounter animals in the wild and work to solve problems involving conservation and survival.

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