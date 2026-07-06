Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach MeX Project to Feature Four Local Artists in 2026/2027 Season

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Kentucky Performing Arts has announced the KPA ArtsReach MeX Projects for the 2026/2027 Season. This initiative, which launched in 2023, expands arts access across the community by offering fully underwritten opportunities to produce creative work in The Kentucky Center's Boyd Martin Experimental Theater (MeX). The application window for participation was open to the public in April 2026 and four recipients were selected. You can read the guidelines HERE.

The series kicks off with Strolling With the Divine Nine, presented by Darryl Tucker. The art exhibit runs August 4-7 (6:30-8:30 PM) and August 8-9 (4:00-8:00 PM), celebrating the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), a coalition of nine historically African American Greek-letter fraternities and sororities. Tickets are now available at kentuckyperformingarts.org.

“In recent years we have intentionally listened to different communities and are responding to the need to expand access to the arts in creative and innovative ways,” said Kim Baker, president and CEO of Kentucky Performing Arts. “We have long stated that we believe the arts are for everyone and this is an extension of that foundational philosophy. Our entire community benefits when we all are given the ability to share and witness the journey of artistic expression.”

Recipients gain free access to The Kentucky Center facilities — specifically the MeX Theater — to stage art exhibits and live performances, creating revenue opportunities for community artists in a collaborative and nurturing environment.

This initiative is part of KPA's mission to connect and inspire through the arts, deepening its commitment to removing barriers and creating spaces that are innovative, accessible, and welcoming for artists, organizations, and audiences — while bolstering KPA's position as an arts and culture leader and employer that fosters an environment of joy, belonging, and growth.

Upcoming events that are part of the program include:

Fairen Harris presents

Body Politics: A One-Woman Show

September 4-5, 2026 - Times TBA

The Kentucky Center - MeX Theater

On Sale Date TBA

Body Politics: A One-Woman Show by Shasparay Irvin is an intimate, immersive performance that interrogates the relationship between the body, identity, and power.

Louisville Hivemind Artist Collective presents

Very Berry Dead by José Pérez IV

April 5-11, 2027 - Times TBA

The Kentucky Center - MeX Theater

On Sale Date TBA

Mental health and queer love are at the heart of this play about creating your own family — and all the love, support, and dysfunction that come with it.

Saw Peep Pan-Asian Ensemble presents

The Adventures of Hanuman, The Monkey King

May 17-23, 2027 - Times TBA

The Kentucky Center - MeX Theater

On Sale Date TBA

Hanuman, the Lord of the Monkeys and companion to King Rama, is a favorite character across South and Southeast Asia. This adaptation brings his story to life through live music and shadow puppetry.

*Dates may be subject to change

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