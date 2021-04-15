Louisville Ballet Presents Stravinsky's THE RITES OF SPRING Via Digital Performance

Louisville Ballet has announced the next original ballet art film in their digital Season of Illumination - The Rite of Spring. The digital performance will stream from April 22 through May 31 and tickets are on sale now.

Created by Louisville Ballet Resident Choreographer Andrea Schermoly, and filmed inside the Ballet's Main Street studios by KERTIS Creative, this world-premiere production explores themes of humanity, community, sacrifice, and escape. Performed to Stravinsky's provocative score, Schermoly's Rite of Spring pays homage to the seminal Stravinsky ballet - first choreographed at the start of the 20th century by Vaslav Nijinsky for Sergei Diaghilev's Ballet Russes.

Schermoly's Rite of Spring is a completely reimagined vision - set in a frozen, arctic world, as a small band of humans test the boundaries of self-preservation as they do whatever it takes to ensure the success of a promised, impending rescue.

"Louisville Ballet's newest Rite of Spring is captivating and thought-provoking, with themes that are more relevant today than ever," said Robert Curran, Artistic Director for Louisville Ballet. "We are thrilled to bring this world-premiere performance to the virtual stage and truly believe that Andrea's choreography and vision, combined with the incredible cinematography of our production partners KERTIS Creative, catapults this work and our Company into the future of ballet."

This original digital production completes Louisville Ballet's collection of the three great Stravinsky works created by our Resident Choreographers, including Adam Hougland's "Petrouchka" (world premiere March 4, 2016) and Lucas Jervies' "The Firebird" (world premiere November 10, 2017). Both visually arresting productions captured the role of the individual in the context of our current world, and Ms. Schermoly's new compelling work does the same.

Born in South Africa, Andrea Schermoly trained at the National School of the Arts, on full scholarship at both Rambert Ballet and Contemporary School and The Royal Ballet School, London. She competed internationally as a member of The South African National Rhythmic Gymnastics Team and danced professionally for Boston Ballet and the Netherlands Dance Theater. She has choreographed nationally and internationally for companies such as Royal New Zealand Ballet and Kansas City Ballet, among others, and has choreographed for movies, music videos, and commercials in Los Angeles.

Tickets to The Rite of Spring are available for $35 via the Louisville Ballet website. Season of Illumination Members automatically have access to the performance.

