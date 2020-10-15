Louisville Ballet Announces First Virtual Season Of Illumination Performances

The season kicks off November 21.

Louisville Ballet kicks off its unprecedented, innovative, fully-digital Season of Illumination with a compelling original ballet art film production, Kentucky! Volume 1, and family-favorite Louisville holiday classic, The Brown-Forman Nutcracker, all available to audiences wherever they are via the virtual stage. The Company first announced the launch of a completely digital season in June earlier this year, revealing that, even though theaters would be closed, they would be taking dance to the next stage, giving audiences safe, on-demand access to cinematic, digital Louisville Ballet performances.

"When we first began planning for this Season of Illumination, we had no idea how fitting the theme would be as we transitioned to a fully digital experience," said Robert Curran, Louisville Ballet's Artistic Director. "I'm so thrilled to now be able to announce our first Season of Illumination productions, to be able to invite even more audience members, no matter who or where they are, to join our Louisville Ballet family and connect with these amazing performances and incredible artistry of our dancers."

The curtain rises on Louisville Ballet's fully-digital Season of Illumination with the following productions. Please note that more productions will continue to be announced on a rolling basis:

KENTUCKY! VOLUME 1

November 21 - 24 / Season Member Preview, November 20

Choreography by Robert Curran

Music: Original Score by Scott Moore / The Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 by Jean Sibelius

Cinematography by KERTIS

Scenic Design Projections by Clovehitch Productions

Costume Design by Alex Ludwig

Story Co-Creators: Robert Curran + Natalie Harris

Focused on "uncommon stories of the Commonwealth," Kentucky! Volume 1 is the cinematic first installment of a three-part ballet cycle. Rooted in history, and leaning towards the romantic, this new ballet art film explores human connection and resilience through the lens of the people who make it a place. Weaving together the state's present with its past, and told in a non-linear style, with one dancer as the central character and thread that connects it all. This ballet invites viewers into an immersive ballet experience led by a Kentucky-based team of creators and filmed inside the Louisville Ballet studios.

THE BROWN-FORMAN NUTCRACKER

December 7 - 15 / Season Member Preview, December 6

Choreography by Val Caniparoli

Music by Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Sets and costumes by Peter Cazalet

Celebrate the magic of the season with a Louisville Ballet holiday classic, now on the virtual stage! Filmed by WDRB Louisville live on stage during the 2019 season for rebroadcast on Christmas Day, this uniquely Louisville telling of the classic story of Marie, her Nutcracker Prince, and their journey to the world of the Sugar Plum Fairy is filled with magic, artistry, awe-inspiring sets and costumes, and distinctly Louisville touches. This experience transports audiences to a wonderland where dreams come true, now from the comfort of home. Thanks to Broadcast Sponsors Lexus of Louisville and to WDRB for helping to make this digital production possible.

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker is part of Louisville Ballet's digital winter festivities. Additional winter performances and events include Louisville Ballet Youth Ensemble's (LBYE) Winter Concert (December 5 & 6) and Louisville Ballet's winter virtual gala & online auction (December 4-6). More virtual winter experience details, and how to participate, are coming soon.

Become a Season Member

$175 per household and on sale now

Season Memberships, the Season of Illumination's digital subscription, offers an all-access pass to digital productions, both announced and pending announcement, through May 2021. Season Memberships also include bonus digital content, virtual behind-the-scenes experiences, and invitations to Season Member digital events and real-life perks. Visit louisvilleballet.org for more details.

Purchase Digital Single Tickets

Single tickets will be available for each digital production via louisvilleballet.org.

Kentucky! Volume 1: $25 each / Available for purchase starting October 20

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker: $55 each / Available for purchase starting October 27

Why not announce the full Season of Illumination? The current environment requires that Louisville Ballet puts the health and safety of dancers and the Louisville Ballet team first. Additionally, these Louisville Ballet productions depend on the investment, enthusiasm, and support of patrons, donors, sponsors, and the entire Louisville Ballet Family. This Season of Illumination will only be brought to light, production by production, through the strong financial commitment of supporters.

