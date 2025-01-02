Lee Buckholz To Retire As Producing Artistic Director Of Derby Dinner Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Derby Dinner Playhouse longtime company member and Producing Artistic Director, Lee Buckholz, will retire effective March 1, 2025, following an accomplished 35-year career at the Playhouse. Veteran Derby Dinner actor and current Director of Children's Theatre and Audience Development, Tina Jo Wallace, will step into the role of Derby Dinner's new Producing Artistic Director upon his departure.

Buckholz has been a fixture at Derby Dinner Playhouse since 1989, when he began as an actor with the company, performing in dozens of productions. He went on to become Resident Scenic Designer and Associate Producer, before being chosen by Bekki Jo Schneider as her successor. Buckholz assumed the role of Producing Artistic Director in 2018, following the passing of Schneider.

During his tenure with the company, Buckholz directed 92 productions, created countless scenic designs, and hired dozens of artists and technicians. His many accomplishments include helping the company navigate and persevere through COVID-19. The company now serves over 200,000 audience members each season.

"Lee's contributions to Derby have been immeasurable. His artistic vision has inspired and delighted audience members across the country. He has been a supportive partner throughout the many years that we have worked together. He has continued to bring exciting and challenging productions to our audiences and our production staff, and we have all grown with his leadership. I am thankful to have worked alongside him, and wish him a wonderful well-earned retirement," said Cindy Knopp, General Manager and co-owner of Derby Dinner Playhouse.

Buckholz shared, "Through the years, it has truly been a pleasure and a privilege to work alongside so many talented actors, musicians, choreographers and designers. From concept to curtain, we've experienced great success and sometimes difficult challenge, but have consistently created magic and memories for audiences of all ages. A product that I will always be proud of. A foundation for continued success. I'm especially grateful for guidance from my mentor, Kathy Mulay and unconditional support from my partner, Michael Tierney, and am looking forward to a new chapter, walking along the shoreline of Lake Michigan."

Buckholz's final production will be the musical URINETOWN, beginning performances on the Playhouse stage February 19, 2025.

Knopp has selected Tina Jo Wallace as the fourth Producing Artistic Director in Derby Dinner Playhouse's 50-year history. Wallace has been a company member for 22 years, performing in numerous productions on the main stage, children's theatre, and as a Footnote. Since 2013, she has also served as Director of Children's Theatre and Audience Development. In this capacity, she has directed and created musicals, created and managed education programs for thousands of students, and expanded the theatre's social media presence.

Wallace's former position will be restructured and expanded, welcoming staff members Sally Scott as Director of Children's Theatre, Christina Booker as Musical Director of the Children's Theatre, and Tonilyn Hussey as Director of Education. Long-time Company Manager and Director of Marketing, Annie Myers, will assume the title of Associate Producer.

"I'm deeply honored by this privilege of serving as Derby Dinner Playhouse's next Producing Artistic Director," said Wallace. "I'm beyond grateful to the staff, board, creative team, and all those who've come before, building this incredible organization. Derby Dinner has been my artistic home for the past two decades, and I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to lead us into this next chapter."

