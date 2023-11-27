Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

May O'Nays - ANITA DO-OVER - DragDaddy Productions 79%

Kimcherie Lloyd - WE ARE - VOICES of Kentuckiana 21%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Valerie Canon - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 13%

Sabrina Robinson - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 12%

Zachary Boone - MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 10%

Rebecca Brewer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 10%

Daniel Scofield - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 9%

Zachary Boone - THE WEDDING SINGER - Redline Performing Arts 7%

Heather Folsom - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 7%

Jill Caroll - 13 THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 7%

Heather Folsom - SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 7%

Amy Miller - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 6%

Zachary Boone - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 4%

Brian Gligor - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 3%

Valerie Cannon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

Valerie Canon - UNEXPECTED JOY - Pandora Productions 1%

Brayli Temple - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Hayswood Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelley Slayton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 16%

Mandy Kramer/Danielle McKinney - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 16%

Susan Neason Toy - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 15%

Olivia Coxon - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 13%

Cathy Ryan - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 11%

Jason Cooper - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 10%

Mandy Kramer - THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 5%

Mandy Kramer - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 4%

Natalie Bowman - SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 4%

Natalie Bowman - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Tony Lewis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 13%

Rachel Strader - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 11%

Jason Cooper - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 11%

Zachary Boone - MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 10%

Suzanne Allen - LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 8%

Brian Gligor - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 7%

Beth Craig Hall - 13 THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 5%

Zachary Boone - THE WEDDING SINGER - Redline Performing Arts 4%

Heather Folsom - SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 4%

Cyndi Powell Chaney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little Theatre 4%

Lee Buckholz - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Gabriel Vanover - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 3%

Jason Roseberry - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 3%

Cathy Ryan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

Cathy Ryan - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

Zachary Boone - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 2%

Brian Gligor - GODSPELL - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 2%

Jason Cooper - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 2%

Rush Trowel - DREAM GIRLS - Faithworks Studios 1%

Valerie Canon - UNEXPECTED JOY - Pandora Productions 1%

Cyndi Chaney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Gil Reyes - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Pandora Productions 21%

Jim Hesselman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 11%

Mike Price - THE NERD - Clarksville Little Theatre 11%

Charlie Meredith - COHERENCE - Time Slip 10%

Larry Chaney - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 10%

Tyler Tate - SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 10%

Jason Cooper - THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 9%

Alonzo Ramont - DOT - Pandora Productions 7%

Jim Hesselman - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

Kelly Kapp - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Rose Island Playhouse 4%

Allen Platt - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hayswood Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 12%

BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 11%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 11%

MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 9%

LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 6%

LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little Theatre 6%

THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 5%

13: THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 4%

COHERENCE - Timeslip Theatre 3%

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Timeslip Theatre 3%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 3%

SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks 3%

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Rose Island Playhouse 2%

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarksville Little Theatre 2%

SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 2%

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 1%

DOT - Pandora Productions 1%

THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tony Lewis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 16%

Larry Chaney - CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little theatre 12%

Nick Dent - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 12%

Tyler Warner - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 12%

Aaron Allen - LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 10%

Jesse AlFord - COHERENCE - TimeSlip Theatre 9%

Colton Bachinski - 13 THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 7%

Kota Earnhardt - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 5%

Jesse AlFord - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 4%

Jesse AlFord - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 4%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 4%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 3%

Brad Murphy - DREAM GIRLS - Faithworks Studios 2%

Brad Murphy - SOUL OF CHRISTMAS - Faithworks Studios 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jeanne-Marie Rogers - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 16%

Scott Bradley - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 12%

Angie Hopperton - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 11%

Russell Cooper - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 10%

Emily Fields - 13 THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 10%

Julie McKay - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 7%

Tasha Hatchett - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 7%

Chris Harbeson-Borgelt - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 6%

Nina Espinueva - UNEXPECTED JOY - Pandora Productions 6%

Chris Harbeson Borgelt - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little Theatre 6%

Paul Stiller - CRY BABY - Minds Eye Theatre 6%

Russell Cooper - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 3%



Best Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 14%

BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 10%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 10%

LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 8%

MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Redline Performing Arts 7%

13: THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little Theatre 6%

THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 6%

GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 2%

SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southen Indiana 2%

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 2%

DREAM GRILS - Faithworks Studios 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarksville Little theatre 2%

CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little theatre 2%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Redline Performing Arts 2%

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 1%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 1%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 1%

MEMPHIS - The Lexington Theatre Company 1%

UNEXPECTED JOY - Pandora Productions 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Geoffrey Barnes - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 12%

Naomi Wayne - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 9%

Trent Everett Byers - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 9%

Briley Dunn - LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 6%

Myranda Thomas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 6%

KB Merchant - MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 6%

Peighton Radlein - INTO THE WOODS - Redline Performing Arts 6%

Annie Weible - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 5%

Karly Jones - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 5%

Derrick Palmer - INTO THE WOODS - Redline Performing Arts 5%

Richard Ryan - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarksville Little theatre 4%

Sydney Warner - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

Mark Merck - SOMETHING ROTTEN - CLT 3%

Sara King Bliss - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Tyler Bliss - SOUND OF MUSIC - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Jim Hesselman - GRUMPY OLD MEN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 3%

Billy Bass - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks 2%

Michael J. Drury - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 2%

Jericah Greene - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 2%

Jennifer Poliskie - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 1%

Bridget Thomas - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 1%

Kara Merchant - MEAN GIRLS - ACT Louisville Productions 1%

Heidi Platt - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 1%

Jennifer Poliskie - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 1%

Tyler Akin - CRY-BABY - Mind's Eye Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Cary Wiger - FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 18%

Brad Lambert - THE NERD - Clarksville Little Theatre 13%

Hannah Leichleiter - COHERENCE - Time Slip 13%

Joseph Glaser - THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 10%

Robbie Smith - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 7%

Sage Martin - DOT - Pandora Productions 6%

Clark Worden - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 6%

Cindy Smith - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 5%

Kym Vaughn - DOT - Pandora Productions 5%

Christie Thompkins - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 4%

Jake Minton - A SATISFIED MIND - SH’MA Theatre Group 3%

Bekah Cobb - THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - Little Colonel's Playhouse 3%

Jack Wallen - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 2%

G.B. Dixon - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 2%

Karole Spangler - EGYPTLAND - SH’MA Theatre Group 2%

Simon Isham - EGYPTLAND - SH’MA Theatre Group 1%

Amber Eldreion - A SATISFIED MIND - SH’MA Theatre Group 0%



Best Play

LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 20%

COHERENCE - Time Slip 10%

THE NERD - Clarksville Little theatre 10%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 10%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kentucky Shakespeare 10%

THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 7%

SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 6%

FATHER OF THE BRIDE - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 5%

DOT - Pandora Productions 4%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Pandora Productions 4%

THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - Little Colonel's Playhouse 3%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Rose Island Playhouse 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hayswood Theatre 2%

A SATISFIED MIND - SH’MA Theatre Group 0%

EGYPTLAND - SH’MA Theatre Group 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patrick Jump - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 34%

Ron Riall - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Derby Dinner Playhouse 19%

Karl Anderson - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 13%

Eric Allgeier - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 9%

Larry Chaney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 9%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 6%

Rebekkah Meixner Hanks - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 5%

Eric Allgeier - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tiago Vehlo and Michael Perysian - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 23%

Stephan Carpenter - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 21%

Bryan Van der Zowen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 13%

Jason Cooper - THE GREAT AND TERRIBLE WIZARD OF OZ - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 13%

Chris Dowell - LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain/St John Presbyterian 10%

Kota Earnhardt - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 8%

David Nelson - SWEAT - Indiana University Southeast 4%

David Nelson - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Indiana University Southeast 4%

Aaron Pryor - DREAM GIRLS - Faithworks Studios 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Karly Jones - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 8%

Em Olson - MEAN GIRLS - Redline Performing Arts 8%

Peighton Radlein - INTO THE WOODS - Redline Performing Arts 7%

Andrew Roy - LITTLE WOMEN - Cool Mountain Theatre 6%

William Nickles - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 6%

Julianne Horn - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 5%

Mandi Elkins-Hutchins - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Derby Dinner Playhouse 5%

Trent Byers - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 5%

Greg Wood - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 4%

Katie Kennedy - JEKYLL & HYDE - Oldham Co. Arts Center 4%

Lyndsey Jane Pennington - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 4%

Mimi Housewright - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 4%

Sage Martin - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 3%

Jason Lindsey - CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

Jason Potts - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little theatre 3%

Michael J. Drury - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - Pandora Productions 2%

Emily Schroering - THE PROM - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 2%

John Trueblood - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Clarksville Little theatre 2%

Tyler Dippold - SPAMALOT - TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana 2%

Jason Cooper - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 2%

Alex Roby - BAT BOY - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company 2%

David Harbeson Borgelt - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Clarksville Little a theatre 2%

Kate Ballowe - GODSPELL - Pandora Productions 2%

Cyndi Powell Chaney - CRY BABY - Mind’s Eye Tbeatre 2%

Alex Roby - ALICE IN DERBYLAND - The Chicken Coop Theatre Company/Drag Daddy Productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Myranda Thomas - COHERENCE - Time SLip 32%

Shayne Brakefield - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - ACT Louisville/Pandora Productions 31%

Greg Wood - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Little Colonel's Playhouse 17%

Maddox McMahan - THE NERD - Clarksville Little Theatre 16%

Erica Denise - A SATISFIED MIND - SH’MA Theatre Group 3%

John Aurelius - EGYPTLAND - SH’MA Theatre Group 1%

Amber Eldreion - EGYPTLAND - SH’MA Theatre Group 0%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

13: THE MUSICAL - ACT Louisville Productions 29%

LION KING - Clarksville Little Theatre 29%

MATILDA - Time Slip 25%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Derby Dinner Playhouse 17%

