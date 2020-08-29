Kentucky Theatre Will Temporarily Close Beginning October 1

Mayor Gorton says that the theatre will reopen as soon as possible.

The Kentucky Theatre will close temporarily beginning October 1, WKYT reports.

"This is the last thing I would ever want to do. I love the Kentucky Theatre," Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. "But the management group that runs the theatre contacted us. COVID-19 has steamrolled the Kentucky. Their numbers are way down and they're having trouble getting movies."

Mayor Gorton says that the theatre will reopen as soon as possible.

