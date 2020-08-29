Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentucky Theatre Will Temporarily Close Beginning October 1

Mayor Gorton says that the theatre will reopen as soon as possible.

Aug. 29, 2020  
The Kentucky Theatre will close temporarily beginning October 1, WKYT reports.

"This is the last thing I would ever want to do. I love the Kentucky Theatre," Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. "But the management group that runs the theatre contacted us. COVID-19 has steamrolled the Kentucky. Their numbers are way down and they're having trouble getting movies."

Read more on WKYT.



