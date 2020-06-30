Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Announces KSO 2020 Summer Series at Tower Park

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has announced its KSO 2020 Summer Series at Tower Park!

Check out the full lineup below:

Swingin' Cirque Revue

(KSO meets Circus Mojo)

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020

The KSO and Ludlow's Circus Mojo first teamed-up in 2010 to bring high-wire acts, jugglers and hi-jinx to the Symphony. Ten year's later they are back together with the orchestra's 10-pc. swing group (The Devou-Doo Daddies), performing the high-energy 1990s swing revival music of The Squirrel Nut Zippers, Royal Crown Revue and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and more. "Hey Pachuco" - What other symphony would combine zany high-flying acts with Swing? (Full playlist attached)

The Band Played On

(An Old-Fashioned Band Concert)

7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020

100 years ago towns used to gather in the Summer to hear their own local or national touring concert band perform at the bandshell or gazebo. Most wind, brass and percussion players of today's symphony orchestras started their careers via middle and high-school band programs, playing the warhorse works penned in the early to mid 20th century. Current band students and teachers are invited to experience their musical heritage. The KSO's wind ensemble re-creates this nostalgic setting and sound, with cornet soloist Michael Mergen from the "President's Own" Marine Corps Band. (Full playlist attached)

Pop-pourri

(Pop hits for Boomers to Centennials)

7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020

The KSO's 21-pc. studio orchestra with vocalists - The KSO Boogie Band - has covered some of the most popular radio hits of the past seven decades. With 300 charts in its repertoire (adapted by arranger Terry LaBolt), the group this Labor Day weekend offers nostalgic hits for all generations attending, including chart toppers from Patsy Cline to Camila Cabello and The Beach Boys to Bruno Mars. Be ready to dance, sing along and toe-tap to music of your youth (1950s-2010s), and say - so long to Summer.

About the Orchestra

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra was formed in 1992 (as the Northern Kentucky Symphony) with a mission to make classical music attractive, accessible and affordable to people in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area. Since its inception, the KSO has demonstrated a unique ability to make the concert experience relevant and entertaining to its audiences while maintaining high performance standards and integrity.

Each KSO program contains both familiar and unique repertoire presented in a thematic context that is compelling and entertaining. Through the years, KSO concerts have offered many surprises including silent films, dancers, comedians, zoo animals, alternative, rock and complete operas and musicals, country bands, a limbo contest, aerobic classes, poetry readings, Civil War battle re-enactments and more.

