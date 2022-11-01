Kentucky Shakespeare Presents PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Next Year
Performances run January 4-8, 2023.
Kentucky Shakespeare presents Kate Hamill's fresh, bold, and boisterous adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel. This charming romp through Lizzy Bennett's world is Pride and Prejudice for a new era, exploring the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. An ensemble cast of some of your favorite Kentucky Shakespeare actors glide through this classic tale with great heart and at top speed.
Dates/Times:
Wednesday, January 4 - 7:30PM
Thursday, January 5 - 7:30PM
Friday, January 6 - 7:30PM
Saturday, January 7 - 2:00PM and 8:00PM
Sunday, January 8 - 2:00PM
Location: The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theatre, 501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY
Tickets: $27 per ticket (includes all fees - $23.08 ticket plus $3.92 Kentucky Center ticketing fees)
