Kentucky Shakespeare Presents PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Next Year

Kentucky Shakespeare presents Kate Hamill's fresh, bold, and boisterous adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel. This charming romp through Lizzy Bennett's world is Pride and Prejudice for a new era, exploring the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. An ensemble cast of some of your favorite Kentucky Shakespeare actors glide through this classic tale with great heart and at top speed.

Dates/Times:

Wednesday, January 4 - 7:30PM

Thursday, January 5 - 7:30PM

Friday, January 6 - 7:30PM

Saturday, January 7 - 2:00PM and 8:00PM

Sunday, January 8 - 2:00PM

Location: The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theatre, 501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY

Tickets: $27 per ticket (includes all fees - $23.08 ticket plus $3.92 Kentucky Center ticketing fees)