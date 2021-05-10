Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentucky Shakespeare Festival Returns to Central Park This Summer

A variety of 28 food trucks from the Louisville Food Truck Association will rotate nightly.

May. 10, 2021  

Kentucky Shakespeare, the Official Shakespeare Festival of the Commonwealth, announces the return of the free Kentucky Shakespeare Festival June 16-August 15, 2021, at the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheater in Old Louisville's Central Park.

"We are beyond excited to finally return to the magical in-person experience of Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park, after being away from it since the summer of 2019. We look forward to coming together to connect, heal, and again experience the joy together of the free summer festival under the stars," said Matt Wallace, Producing Artistic Director. "Opening with the stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning Shakespeare in Love is a fitting love letter to Shakespeare and theatre, and it wouldn't be possible without the presenting sponsor of the production, our partner Churchill Downs. We also return with the epic history Henry V, the culmination of the four-year Henriad tetralogy, Kentucky Shakespeare's Game of Kings series. What a homecoming this will be - together again in Central Park."

In addition to the two main stage productions, Kentucky Shakespeare will present the Globe Players student troupe's A Midsummer Night's Dream, plus productions from returning guest companies Louisville Ballet and the Louisville Improvisors. The Kids' Globe tent will open an hour before every performance during the summer with interactive arts-based activities tied to the production.

All performances are presented free of charge at Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park, the longest-running non-ticketed Shakespeare festival in the United States.

A variety of 28 food trucks from the Louisville Food Truck Association will rotate nightly, plus Will's Tavern (a Brown-Forman Bar) and Will's Gift Shop.

Due to COVID-19 capacity reductions and social distancing requirements, people are encouraged to attend on weeknights, arrive early, and bring a blanket or chair in the event that bench seating is not available. Please visit kyshakespeare.com for updates and changes as health and government mandates and recommendation change.

For dates and more information visit kyshakespeare.com or download the free Kentucky Shakespeare app at Google Play or iTunes.


