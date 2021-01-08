Kentucky Performing Arts and River City Drum Corp Present THE DEMOCRACY! SUITE

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Every year, the community gathers at The Kentucky Center for a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Even though we are not able do so in-person due to COVID-19, Kentucky Performing Arts and River City Drum Corp invite community members to a free, virtual event that reflects Dr. King's vision.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet's performance of "The Democracy! Suite" will entertain, inspire, and uplift audiences with the full vigor, vision, and depth of America's music. Led by trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis and featuring seven of jazz's finest soloists, the concert's unique repertoire celebrates jazz's embodiment of freedom and democracy.

"The Democracy! Suite", was written by Wynton Marsalis during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as a response to the political, social, and economic struggles facing our nation.

DETAILS:

WHAT: The Democracy! Suite

Featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis

WHEN: January 17 at 4 p.m. EST

Available on demand through January 20 at 4p.m.

WHERE: Virtual performance

COST: Free event, reservation required

Reservations open now at kentuckyperformingarts.org

