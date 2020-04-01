Kentucky Performing Arts and Brown-Forman Launch #KPAatHOME

Today, Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA), in partnership with Brown-Forman, announced #KPAatHome, a free, daily virtual concert series for patrons to enjoy the excitement of live performances from the comfort and safety of their homes.

#KPAatHome was created to connect people through the arts in these uncertain times and provide local artists with paying gigs as their livelihood is impacted by the COVID-19 social distancing protocols. The artist roster was curated by KPA's Senior Programming Manager Erin Palmer in consultation with KPA colleagues and local artists. Palmer is also the creator and administrator of Louisville Bright Spots Facebook Group, an online arts exchange for community members to stay connected and creative amidst the trying times of the virus pandemic.

"While theaters may be dark, KPA's commitment to connecting artists and audiences continues," said Kim Baker, president and CEO of KPA. "In this time of social distancing, the arts help bring us together, and that's exactly what #KPAatHome does. Even from afar, everyone can be inspired and fulfilled by the arts."

Beginning on Sunday, April 5, nightly performances will be streamed on KPA's Facebook page. Viewers can watch live, set up a watch party with friends, or return to the saved video at a later time. The performance schedule will run through May 3, 2020.

Show Schedule

Sunday, April 5, 8:00pm: Jecorey "1200" Arthur

Monday, April 6, 8:00pm: Greg and Abigail Maupin

Tuesday, April 7, 8:00pm: Mark Charles

Wednesday, April 8, 8:00pm: Brigid Kaelin

Thursday, April 9, 3:00pm: Harlina Trumbo African Rhythms and Dance

Thursday, April 9, 8:00pm: Scott T. Smith

Friday, April 10, 8:00pm: Ben Sollee

Saturday, April 11, 8:00pm: Michael Cleveland

April 12-May 3 performances will be announced

*Note: Artist lineup is subject to change

For more information on #KPAatHome, including performance details and series schedule, follow Kentucky Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





